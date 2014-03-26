Preview: Canucks at Wild

The Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday looking for their third straight win as they try to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture. Minnesota, which resides in the first wild-card spot, is nine points ahead of Vancouver with a game in hand. The Wild have won both of their previous two meetings with the Canucks in a shootout and are 10-3-5 against the Pacific Division.Minnesota is 2-1-3 at home in March, which is off the pace of its 23-8-5 season home record. Vancouver has not won in regulation on the road since Jan. 21, posting a pair of shootout victories as part of a 2-9-0 road stretch. Both teams have struggled to score this season, but the Canucks managed at least three goals in four of their last five games while Minnesota has 15 over its last four.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), Fox Sports North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (33-30-10): Goaltender Eddie Lack, who earned his fifth career shutout last week, is expected to make his 14th straight start for Vancouver. Captain Henrik Sedin is day-to-day with a leg injury suffered in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Buffalo. Alex Burrows missed Sunday’s game with a hand injury after scoring his first five goals of the season over the previous five contests.

ABOUT THE WILD (37-24-11): Netminder Darcy Kuemper is expected to start after going winless in his last three appearances. Defenseman Clayton Stoner could miss the remainder of the season with a sprained knee suffered on Thursday against New Jersey. Captain Mikko Koivu has a goal and five assists in his last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver is six points behind Phoenix for the final wild card spot in the West.

2. Minnesota RW Jason Pominville leads the team with five goals and 10 points in March.

3. The Canucks have qualified for the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Canucks 1