Preview: Canucks at Wild

The Vancouver Canucks look to avenge a recent home loss when they visit the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to Minnesota on Feb. 1 but holds the distinction of being the only team to prove Devan Dubnyk to be human over his last four starts. The 28-year-old netminder has posted shutouts on three of his last four contests - and each of the last two - while allowing a total of three goals during the Wild’s five-game winning streak.

The Canucks, who scored two of those goals against Dubnyk, wrapped up a 3-3-0 homestand Saturday with some superb goaltending of their own as Ryan Miller registered his sixth shutout of the season in a 5-0 triumph over Pittsburgh. The Wild attempt to conclude their three-game homestand without a goal against as Dubnyk blanked Chicago on Tuesday and Colorado four nights later. Charlie Coyle netted the lone tally in Saturday’s 1-0 triumph, which extended Minnesota’s point streak to six games (5-0-1).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (29-19-3): All-Star Radim Vrbata notched a pair of assists Saturday, with the first accounting for the 500th point of his career. The 33-year-old Czech has scored a team-leading 20 goals, marking the fifth time he has reached the plateau and second in as many seasons. Daniel Sedin officially became the most dangerous player on the power play in team history as he scored his 115th man-advantage goal against the Penguins to pass Markus Naslund for the franchise lead.

ABOUT THE WILD (25-20-6): Dubnyk has been nothing short of sensational since being acquired from Arizona, going 7-1-0 with four shutouts, a 1.31 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage in nine starts. “It’s nice to enjoy on the days between games, but the reason of why we’ve been successful as a group is because we’re just taking it by each game,” Dubnyk said of his success with Minnesota. “We approach each game as its own single game that’s important and we have to win, and not look at the big picture. It’s the same thing for me personally.” Darcy Kuemper is back with the team as he was recalled from Iowa after going 2-3-0 with one shutout and a 3.22 GAA in five starts during his conditioning stint with the American Hockey League club.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks D Chris Tanev has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

2. Minnesota has won five of its last six meetings with Vancouver.

3. Sedin’s goal on Saturday was the 318th of his career, tying him with Trevor Linden for second place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Canucks 2