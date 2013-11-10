Preview: Capitals at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have yet to show signs of cooling off with 13 victories in 15 games as they prepare to host the Washington Capitals on Sunday. The Avalanche rebounded from their second loss with a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Friday to match the best 15-game start in franchise history. “After going 12-1, you lose a game, it would be easy to go into bad habits and lose some,” said Colorado goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere, who is off to a 5-0-0 start. “We ended up getting big win.”

The Avalanche will face a stiff challenge from Washington, which comes in with a five-game point streak (4-0-1) after losing 4-3 in a shootout at Phoenix on Saturday. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin has three goals in three games, moving within one of the league lead with 13. Matt Duchene keys a deep offense with 11 goals and 18 points while the Colorado leads the league in goals-against (1.80).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic-Plus (Washington), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-7-1): Washington’s power play continues to shine at a league-best 28.2 percent while converting seven times in the last three games. Ovechkin has tallied seven times with the man advantage and Troy Brouwer boasts four while Nicklas Backstrom has 11 assists and defenseman Mike Green seven on the power play. Michal Neuvirth received the start against Phoenix, so Braden Holtby is likely to get the call versus Colorado with six wins in his last seven contests and a .925 save percentage overall.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (13-2-0): Nathan MacKinnon, the first overall pick in the 2013 draft, has 10 points in his first 15 NHL games and is moving back to his more natural center spot. MacKinnon played with Maxime Talbot and John Mitchell, while Jamie McGinn moved to the line with Paul Stastny and captain Gabriel Landeskog against Calgary. “It was a good thing to try, but I think he’s more comfortable at center. He needs space to skate,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy told the Denver Post. “It makes us a better team when he’s in the center position.”

OVERTIME

1. Colorado D Jan Hejda is among the league leaders in plus/minus rating with a plus-13. He also averages a team-high 22:45 of ice time.

2. Green owns 10 assists, but is still looking for his first goal for the Capitals after tallying 12 in 35 games last season.

3. Colorado has won the previous three meetings, with Washington’s last win coming in December 2009.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Avalanche 2