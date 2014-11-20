Preview: Capitals at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are trying to dig out of a deep early-season hole and aim for their third consecutive victory when they host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. The Avalanche lost 13 of their first 17 games (4-8-5) before concluding a four-game road trip by winning back-to-back contests for the first time with a pair of one-goal victories over the New York Rangers and New Jersey. Colorado has been off for four days but will be without starting goaltender Semyon Varlamov for Thursday’s matchup.

Varlamov aggravated a groin injury in Saturday’s win over the Devils and will not get a chance to face the team with which he spent parts of his first three seasons. Washington has scored only three times in its past three games, but halted a two-game skid with a 2-1 victory at Arizona on Tuesday - marking only the second time the team has won when failing to record more than two goals. Washington was pounded twice last season by the Avalanche by a combined 9-2 and has dropped four in a row to Colorado.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (8-7-3): Washington netminder Braden Holtby appears to be finding a groove, surrendering a total of six goals during a 3-1-0 stretch after a three-game skid in which he was dented for four goals in each loss. “There’s still a lot of room for improvement,” said Holtby, who was burned for four goals in his only start versus Colorado last November. “I honestly think these last four games I’ve given up more goals than I’m capable of having than I did previous. It’s just nice to get the win tonight.” The Capitals have not scored a power-play goal in three games, their longest drought of the season.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (6-8-5): Colorado has a favorable schedule to make a move up the standings, playing five of its next six at home, but the players are trying to maintain a one-game-at-a-time mentality. “We can’t make the playoffs today or tomorrow or in five games from now,” forward Ryan O‘Reilly said Wednesday. “We can only control the preparation for tomorrow, and tomorrow’s game, and the only game that really matters.” Backup goaltender Reto Berra, who is 2-1-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average this season, could be in line for extensive duty after Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said he will be “cautious” with Varlamov’s injury.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado is in a 1-for-23 rut with the man-advantage over its last seven contests.

2. Although its power play has sputtered, Washington has killed off all 13 penalties in the past four games.

3. The Avalanche promoted G Calvin Pickard from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League to serve as Berra’s backup.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Capitals 2