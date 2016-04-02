Capitals hand Avalanche damaging loss

DENVER -- The Washington Capitals tuned up for the postseason by delivering a big blow to the Colorado Avalanche’s playoff hopes.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal, Braden Holtby made 17 saves and the playoff-bound Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Friday.

Jason Chimera, T.J. Oshie and Jay Beagle also scored for the Capitals, who were sharp as they get ready for the playoffs.

Washington (55-15-6) has already clinched the Presidents’ Cup for the NHL’s most points but didn’t take a night off. The Capitals dominated shots on goal in establishing a franchise record for wins in a season.

“You can’t play these games out and then flip a switch,” Beagle said. “Everyone knows we’ve got to start gearing up for it now and hit the playoffs running.”

One incentive is getting Holtby a record that has stood for nine years. The goalie won his 47th game of the season, leaving him one shy of Martin Brodeur’s NHL record set in 2006-07.

The Capitals want Holtby to pass Brodeur, and he could at least match him Saturday night when they play at Arizona.

“Two to go,” Ovechkin said. “We’re going to do our best to help him out. It’s a lifetime opportunity and we’re going to do our best.”

Semyon Varlamov had 43 saves and Jarome Iginla and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, which missed a chance to gain on Minnesota for the last wild card in the Western Conference.

Not even the return of leading scorer Matt Duchene from a knee injury could help Colorado close the gap on the Wild. The Avalanche (39-35-4) trail Minnesota by five points with four games left. The Wild lost in regulation in Detroit earlier Friday and have three contests remaining.

“We had a chance to get it within three with a game in hand and we didn’t play very well,” defenseman Tyson Barrie said. “We want to win, we want to be in the playoffs. It was disappointing tonight, but we’re not going to hang our heads.”

If the Avalanche fail to catch Minnesota, they can blame their poor home record. Colorado is 17-18-4 at Pepsi Center, including three straight losses on home ice.

“When you don’t play .500 hockey at home it’s hard to make the playoffs,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “Those nights you have to find a way, the ugly way, whatever way it is you have to find a way to win a game like this.”

Colorado fell behind 3-0 Friday and nearly came back when Landeskog scored his 20th of the season at 14:21 to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Varlamov came off for an extra skater with 2:25 left and Oshie scored his 25th goal into the empty net with 9.9 seconds left.

The game wouldn’t have been that close but the Capitals hit the post five times and Varlamov made some big saves early.

“The only reason the game was close was Varlamov and the posts,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We could have lit them up tonight.”

After hitting the crossbar twice, being foiled on two breakaways and stoned on a great one-timer, the Capitals scored three times in a span of 5:26.

Beagle finally broke through on Washington’s 21st shot when he stuffed the puck between the post and Varlamov’s pad at 8:50 of the second. It was his eighth of the season.

Ovechkin made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:57 of the second, his NHL-leading 45th tally of the season, and Chimera finished the flurry 1:19 later with his 19th.

Iginla got Colorado on the board with a power-play goal late in the second period, ending a home scoreless drought of 104 minutes for the Avalanche.

Iginla has 609 career goals, one behind Bobby Hull for 16th all-time. It was also his 20th goal of the season, the 17th time in 19 seasons he’s reached that mark.

NOTES: Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom was out because of an undisclosed injury suffered Wednesday against Philadelphia. Washington coach Barry Trotz said Backstrom is being held out “for precautionary reasons.” The Capitals already clinched the President’s Cup for most regular-season points in the NHL. ... The Avalanche went 3-3 with C Matt Duchene out with a knee injury. His return meant RW Jack Skille was a healthy scratch. ... The Capitals have five games remaining after Friday’s matchup with Colorado. ... Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon has not started skating and his return before the end of the regular season is in doubt. MacKinnon was hurt on an inadvertent hit during Colorado’s win at Calgary on March 18.