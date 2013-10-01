Preview: Capitals at Blackhawks

After watching their opponent raise a Stanley Cup championship banner in their 2012-13 season opener, the Chicago Blackhawks have the honor of sending their own title flag to the roof of the United Center before they kick off the 2013-14 campaign against the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Chicago must have been quite inspired when it witnessed the Los Angeles Kings acknowledge the first championship in franchise history on Jan. 19 as it went on to post a 5-2 victory that began its NHL-record run of 24 consecutive games with at least one point to start a season. The Blackhawks ended as well as they started, defeating the Boston Bruins to capture their second Stanley Cup in four years.

Chicago looks to become the first team to repeat as champion since the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the feat in 1997-98. Washington has aspirations of winning its first Stanley Cup with the help of superstar Alex Ovechkin, who bounced back from a disappointing 2011-12 campaign by capturing the Hart and Maurice Richard Trophies for the third time in his illustrious career. The Capitals recovered from a rough start last season, going 12-1-2 down the stretch to claim their fifth Southeast Division title in six years, but were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Rangers as they were routed in the seventh and deciding game at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2012-13: 27-18-3, 3rd East): Ovechkin scored a league-best 32 goals in 48 games last season after netting 38 in 78 contests the previous campaign. The ultra-talented Russian again will be counted on to provide plenty of offense, especially with the departure of Mike Ribeiro, who was second on the team in scoring with 49 points. Washington’s days of fattening up on weaker division rivals are over as it joins strong clubs such as Pittsburgh, New Jersey and the Rangers in the newly formed Metropolitan Division.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2012-13: 36-7-5, 1st West): While the top line of captain Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and postseason hero Bryan Bickell is ready to go, the second unit of Patrick Sharp, Michal Handzus and Marian Hossa is a question mark as the latter two missed the entire preseason with injuries. Much like after its 2010 championship, Chicago parted ways with a number of key contributors, trading forwards Dave Bolland, Michael Frolik and Daniel Carcillo while allowing Viktor Stalberg and goaltender Ray Emery to leave as free agents. The Blackhawks replaced Emery with veteran Nikolai Khabibulin, whose first tenure with the club was marred by injuries and sub-par performances.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin rejoined the Capitals on Monday after spending the weekend in Greece, where he was the first Russian to carry the 2014 Sochi Olympic torch.

2. Washington traded C Mathieu Perreault, who had six goals and 17 points in 39 games last season, to Anaheim on Sunday for F John Mitchell and a 2014 fourth-round draft pick.

3. Chicago lost D Ryan Stanton, who was claimed off waivers by Vancouver on Monday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Capitals 3