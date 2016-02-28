Preview: Capitals at Blackhawks

Chicago has been busy prior to Monday’s trade deadline and it’s only fitting that the visiting Washington Capitals get the first crack at the new-look Blackhawks on Sunday in a nationally-televised game and potential Stanley Cup Finals preview. Chicago’s biggest move was reacquiring Andrew Ladd from Winnipeg on Thursday and the 30-year-old left wing, who scored 17 goals for the Blackhawks when they won the Cup in 2009-2010, should be pumped in his return to the Windy City.

”Regardless of who I play with, going to a team that has a chance at winning the Stanley Cup is an exciting prospect for anyone,‘’ Ladd, who scored 37 goals in two-plus seasons with Chicago, told reporters. The Blackhawks are one point behind first-place Dallas in the Central Division, while Washington boasts a 16-point lead on the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan. The Capitals have trailed in seven straight games, but are 5-2-0 during that stretch after Friday’s 3-2 victory over Minnesota. “It’s human nature, when you know you’re in a good spot and you don’t need to push it,” Washington’s Alex Ovechkin told reporters Friday after scoring his league-best 40th goal. “But as soon as they score one goal or two goals, it’s ‘OK, we have to wake up and play our game.'”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (45-11-4): Defenseman John Carlson missed Friday’s game with a lingering lower-body injury that forced him out for 12 contests prior to the All-Star break. Fellow blue-liner Mike Weber, who was acquired from Buffalo on Tuesday, is expected to join the team in Chicago after becoming a father for the second time and could replace Carlson in the lineup. Evgeny Kuznetsov boasts team highs of 45 assists and 63 points after recording an assist Friday and has three goals and 14 points in 13 February games after piling up four goals and 16 points in 10 January contests.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (38-20-5): Chicago also added offensive depth by acquiring Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann from Montreal and swapped veteran defensemen with Los Angeles by sending Rob Scuderi, 37, to the Kings in exchange for Christian Ehrhoff, 33, on Friday. The Blackhawks are also believed to be seeking another defenseman to bolster a corps led by stars Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. Captain Jonathan Toews, who is third on the team with 21 goals, hasn’t scored in eight games but collected six assists during that span while Patrick Kane leads the NHL with 84 points and is second in goals (35).

OVERTIME

1. Through Friday’s games, Washington (23.3 percent) and Chicago (22.5) had the top two power plays in the league with the Capitals fourth in penalty killing and one of six teams in the NHL who are in the top 10 in both special-team units (Anaheim, Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey and St. Louis).

2. The Blackhawks have allowed eight power-play goals in 19 chances over their last seven games.

3. Washington has won four straight meetings, including 4-1 on Oct. 15 in the first contest of the two-game season series.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Capitals 2