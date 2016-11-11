Preview: Capitals at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks haven't left much in doubt during their seven-game winning streak, although the Central Division leaders will come into Friday's home game versus the Washington Capitals with a bit of mystery. Artem Anisimov saw his career-high point streak end at 11 games and his upper body sustain an injury in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis, leaving his availability in question against Washington.

"We don't like talking about injuries," coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Sun-Times when asked if the league's new concussion spotters forced Anisimov's removal from the contest. Calder Trophy winner Artemi Panarin completed the Gordie Howe hat trick by scoring 25 seconds into the extra session to up his total to 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his last nine games for the Blackhawks, who are 8-0-1 in that stretch. Washington saw its five-game winning streak end with a thud in a 3-0 setback versus San Jose on Tuesday, but has given Chicago fits in recent history by winning four of the last five meetings and seven of 10. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin has led the charge, collecting 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in his last 12 encounters with the Blackhawks.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN-DC-Plus (Washington), CSN-Chicago

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (8-3-1): Washington has boasted a top-five power play in each of the last four seasons, but a disastrous 1-for-15 clip in November has dropped the club's efficiency to a paltry 13.2 percent (24th-ranked). "We've just got to have some finish. And that's just bearing down around the net, that's getting a little more hungry and finishing the play," coach Barry Trotz said. "... They don't count scoring chances; they count goals. And we need goals." Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby has yielded just 10 goals in his last five games and owns a 4-2-0 career mark versus Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (10-3-1): Should Anisimov sit out, Quenneville told reporters that either Nick Schmaltz or fellow center Marcus Kruger would slide into the second line between Panarin and Marian Hossa. Patrick Kane's health is without issue, as the reigning Hart Trophy winner notched an assist on Panarin's overtime tally to extend his point streak to five games. Corey Crawford has yielded just six goals during his last six starts heading into the tilt with Washington, against which he is just 3-3-1 with a 3.29 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago has thwarted 18 of its last 19 short-handed situations in its last six contests after permitting 13 power-play goal in its previous eight games.

2. Capitals F T.J. Oshie's 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) against the Blackhawks are his most against any team in the league.

3. Blackhawks F Vincent Hinostroza will be inserted into the lineup on Friday for his first action since Nov. 1, Quenneville announced.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blackhawks 2