Blackhawks 6, Capitals 4: Defenseman Johnny Oduya scored the go-ahead goal with 6:07 remaining in the third period as host Chicago celebrated raising its Stanley Cup banner by outslugging Washington in the season opener for both teams.

Brandon Saad collected a goal and two assists and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane scored his 150th career goal. Brandon Bollig netted his first career regular-season tally and defenseman Brent Seabrook also scored for the Blackhawks, who began last season with an NHL-record 24-game point streak (21-0-3).

Mikhail Grabovski recorded three goals and an assist and reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play. Nicklas Backstrom notched the secondary assist on all three tallies with the man advantage for the Capitals, who had the NHL’s top-ranked power play in 2012-13.

After Saad forged a 4-4 tie by redirecting Michal Handzus’ diagonal pass at the doorstep, Oduya gave Chicago its fourth lead of the night nearly six minutes later. The blue-liner’s blast outside the left circle along the boards deflected off both Joel Ward’s stick and the glove of Braden Holtby (29 saves) before Marian Hossa was credited with a goal in the final minute.

Grabovski forged a 3-3 tie just 59 seconds into the third by redirecting defenseman Mike Green’s shot past Corey Crawford (28 saves), then repeated the feat to complete his hat trick just 4:17 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After Ovechkin beat Crawford under the crossbar to notch a 1-1 tie midway through the first period, Kane regained the advantage just 24 seconds later with a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Holtby. ... Grabovski scored midway through the second period, but Seabrook gave Chicago a 3-2 lead just over four minutes later after he cheated in and wired a shot from the inside of the left circle before getting leveled to the ice. ... Chicago enjoyed an 18-6 edge in shots during the second period en route to a 33-32 advantage for the game ... Capitals D Connor Carrick received a rude greeting to the NHL after getting edged for body position by Bollig on the Blackhawks’ first goal. Carrick is a Chicago native.