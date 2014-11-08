Capitals 3, Blackhawks 2: Joel Ward’s goal in the waning moments of the second period stood as the winner as visiting Washington halted a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).

Andre Burakovsky, Marcus Johansson and Ward scored in a 4:52 span of the middle frame to pace the Capitals, who found their defensive stride after surrendering 22 goals during their slide. Braden Holtby was sensational in the victory, turning aside 38 shots for his first victory since Oct. 25.

Brandon Saad and defenseman Duncan Keith countered for the Blackhawks, who have dropped six of nine. Corey Crawford made 21 saves in defeat.

Saad kicked off the scoring with 2:48 remaining in the first period, one-timing Marian Hossa’s pass from the left circle past Holtby. Keith extended the lead in the opening minute of the second, blasting a shot from just above the right circle that eluded Holtby on the short side.

Washington stormed back to take the lead in a frenetic end to the second period. Burakovsky’s well-placed wrist shot put the Capitals on the board at 15:03, Johansson evened things at 19:13 on a low spinning shot that Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook redirected into his own net and Ward put the Capitals ahead at 19:55 with a redirection of blue-liner Matt Niskanen’s shot that beat Crawford over his left shoulder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who saw his three-game point streak end, has scored just once in his last eight contests. ... Washington finished with 18 blocked shots while Chicago registered just four. ... Niskanen set up a pair of goals for the Capitals after coming into the game with just three assists in his first 12 contests.