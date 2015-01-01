Late goal lifts Caps past Blackhawks in Winter Classic

WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis pushed hard to host the NHL’s annual Winter Classic this season in the nation’s capital.

His persistence finally paid off, and in response, the Capitals’ organization delivered on every level.

On a sunny winter day, the setting at Nationals Park included a model U.S. Capitol building, a mini-reflecting pool where players stood for introductions and pristine ice conditions in the temporary rink.

Troy Brouwer then scored a power play goal with 12.9 seconds left in regulation as the Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 before a sellout of 42,832 on Thursday.

The goal was set up when Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews got called for a hook with just under two minutes remaining.

Washington (19-11-7) scored twice in the opening eight minutes but was held scoreless until getting the winner in the closing seconds.

“I‘m not even truly sure where it went in,” Brouwer said. “I heard the noise of the crowd and heard the noise of the guys on the ice. You know the time, you know the score and you’re just trying to get a puck on net. Thankfully, it went in.”

The Capitals were 6-1-3 in their past 10 games entering the festive New Year’s Day event and trying to secure one of the eight playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. They got a boost when defenseman Brooks Orpik was able to play despite injuring his right knee against the New York Islanders on Monday.

Chicago (25-11-2), which is looking to win its second Stanley Cup since 2010 after a 49-year drought, still leads the Western Conference’s Central Division with 52 points, just ahead of Nashville (51).

Washington also beat the Blackhawks 3-2 on Nov. 7 at United Center in the teams’ previous meeting.

”They’re big, they’re quick, they’ve got some guys that good in the puck area,“ Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said about the Capitals. ”The puck seems to go forward for them. And I think another thing we’ve got going is that as the first period progressed, we missed a big opportunity on the five-on-three.

“But they definitely improved. They’ve got four lines, they can keep the pace of their game and they check pretty hard and pretty well. They look like they have got a good balance.”

Both teams tried to set the tone early by being the aggressor. Blackhawks left winger Daniel Carcillo and Capitals right winger Tom Wilson were each given two-minute penalties for roughing 5:41 into the first period.

The Capitals then opened the scoring as right winger Eric Fehr got his 11th goal of the season on a breakaway seven minutes into the game.

Because of glare from the sun, the teams switched sides at the 10-minute mark of the first period. It did not make a difference for Washington, which increased the lead to 2-0 on a goal by left winger Alex Ovechkin off a short pass from defenseman Mike Green with eight minutes remaining.

“The first period was definitely a challenge,” said Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, who finished with 33 saves. “It was tough to pick up the puck. But it was equal for both goalies. I think the people involved with putting it on did their absolute best in making sure it was comfortable for us as players.”

The Blackhawks responded almost two minutes later with a power play goal by left winger Patrick Sharp, who has scored six of his seven goals this season on the man-advantage. Washington outshot Chicago 15-13 in the lively first period.

“I think the whole day was unbelievable,” Ovechkin said. “This event is outstanding. The atmosphere on the ice from the first second was unreal.”

The Blackhawks tied the score 3:15 into the second period when Washington defenseman John Carlson turned the puck over behind the net and left winger Brandon Saad took advantage for his ninth goal of the season.

The Capitals got two penalties 29 seconds apart, but the Blackhawks could not capitalize on the five-on-three advantage and neither team could score through the remainder of the period.

“You don’t score on five-and-threes, you generally don’t win and that ended up being the result,” Quenneville said. “I would have taken overtime any day of the week there, if we would have got to a five-on-three.”

The teams continued to trade chances in the third period, but neither could find the finishing touch. Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (32 saves) came up with a couple of big stops. However, Brouwer took advantage when the Capitals had the man-advantage on Towes’ untimely penalty.

“It isn’t a great feeling,” Toews said. “With all the hype surrounding the game, obviously we wanted to come in and steal a couple points.”

NOTES: Both the Blackhawks and Capitals were making their second appearance in the Winter Classic. Chicago lost to Detroit 6-4 in 2009. Washington knocked off Pittsburgh 3-1 in 2011. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane scored a league-high eight goals in December. He was also second in points (17). ... The Blackhawks entered the game outscoring opponents 72-41 in their past 20 matchups. ... Washington G Braden Holtby has started a career-high 14 straight games. ... Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom scored seven goals in 13 games in December after finding the net five times in his previous 23 games. ... C Joakim Nordstrom and D Michal Rozsival did not suit up for Chicago. ... C Evgeny Kuznetsov and LW Andre Burakovsky were also scratches for the Capitals. ... Chicago and Washington wore a “CR” sticker on their helmets to honor Blackhawks equipment manager Clint Reif, who died Dec. 21 at age 34.