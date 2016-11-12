Caps end Blackhawks winning streak with win

CHICAGO -- For the better part of 60 minutes Friday night, Braden Holtby did everything he could to snap the NHL's hottest team's seven-game winning streak.

But just when it looked like the Washington Capitals goalie's stellar performance would make Jay Beagle's two goals stand up, the Chicago Blackhawks quickly changed the storyline.

It proved to be only temporary.

Marcus Johansson scored two minutes and 20 seconds into overtime and Holtby made 32 saves as the Capitals outlasted the Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night at the United Center.

Johansson's game-winner sailed over the shoulder of Corey Crawford after Marian Hossa forced overtime with a goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation.

"Obviously a big win -- you don't want to give one up at the end but we showed a lot of resiliency and got the two points," Beagle said. "Now we try to get our own streak going."

The Capitals (9-3-1) were able to pull out the victory despite Hossa's last-second goal when the veteran tapped in an Artemi Panarin shot, which slid through the legs of Capitals defenseman John Carlson and found its way onto Hossa's stick.

"It was just one of those bounces," Holtby said.

Holtby's strong play in net made Beagle's two first-period goals stand up for Washington (9-3-1), which was the first team to knock off the Blackhawks (10-3-2) since Oct. 24.

"You need timely saves and I think he gave us some timely saves tonight," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of Holtby's effort.

The Blackhawks had a flurry of chances early in the third period, but Holtby preserved the slim one-goal lead before Hossa's late goal. Holtby knocked a Panarin shot down as well as a Marcus Kruger rebound attempt early on.

Chicago pulled Crawford -- who made 24 saves -- for the final 2:11 before Hossa tallied the game-tying goal to force overtime. But instead of the Blackhawks carrying the momentum into overtime, they had to settle for one point rather than extending their winning streak.

"It felt good to get that tying goal," Hossa said. "But you know, (we) end up a little short in overtime, but (we) should be happy with at least we got the one point instead of nothing."

Holtby was a big reason why.

Despite giving up the late goal to Hossa, Holtby was strong and limited Chicago's scoring chances before Johansson could cap the win in overtime.

"It wasn't a very lucky bounce on our part to tie the game up, but we battled back," Holtby said. "Three-on-three (isn't easy), especially against a team like the Blackhawks who, if you give them a chance, they'll bury it -- they've got a lot of skill.

"So it was a great shot by Marcus and we came away with the win."

Beagle's second goal -- a nifty wraparound -- beat Crawford to give Washington a 2-1 lead with just less than five minutes remaining in the first period. Washington failed to extend its lead in the second period when T.J. Oshie broke free and appeared to be in the clear before having the puck poked away from behind.

Beagle's short-handed goal off a perfect pass from Oshie provided the Capitals with a 1-0 lead six minutes into the first period.

But the Blackhawks, still on the power play, responded 22 seconds later when Brian Campbell fired a shot past Holtby to get Chicago back to even. The Blackhawks, playing without top point-producer Artem Anisimov, who missed the game with an upper-body injury, failed to convert on a pair of 2-on-1 scoring chances, both of which were broken up by Holtby.

The win was a big one for the Capitals, who were coming off a home loss to San Jose and who travels to face Carolina Saturday night.

"We'll take a win in this building any time," Trotz said. "I think it sets us up a little bit better for the weekend obviously. The most important game off a loss is the next game you play and that's probably what pleases me most."

NOTES: Capitals D Taylor Chorney made his first start of the season and replaced Nate Schmidt on Washington's third defensive pairing. ... C Zach Sanford was scratched. ... Blackhawks F Artem Anisimov did not play Friday night after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday against St. Louis. Quenneville said Friday there's a "good chance" Anisimov -- Chicago's points leader whose 11-game point streak ended Wednesday -- could return Sunday against Montreal. ... LW Vinnie Hinostroza appeared in his first game since Nov. 1 and centered a line that included fellow rookie Ryan Hartman and Jordin Tootoo. ... LW Tyler Motte (lower body), D Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) and D Michal Rozsival (healthy) were scratched for the Blackhawks, along with Anisimov.