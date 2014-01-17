Preview: Capitals at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are ascending the Metropolitan Division standings while the Washington Capitals are finding themselves retreating toward the pack. Columbus looks to extend its season-high winning streak to five games on Friday as they host the Capitals, who have dropped three straight (0-1-2). Mark Letestu scored his third goal in two contests with 2:38 remaining in the third period as the Blue Jackets skated to a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday.

A late goal in the third period proved to be the undoing of Washington, which dropped a 4-3 decision to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for its seventh loss in nine games (2-3-4). Captain Alex Ovechkin tallied for the second straight game to increase his league-leading total to 34 goals and has tormented the Blue Jackets this season as well. The reigning Hart Trophy winner scored in the Capitals’ 4-1 triumph on Oct. 19 and netted the overtime goal in a 4-3 victory on Nov. 12.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Plus (Washington), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-17-8): Defenseman Karl Alzner recorded his fourth assist of the month on Brooks Laich’s short-handed goal against the Penguins. By comparison, Alzner set up four tallies in 48 games last season. The 25-year-old has 10 assists this season, his second-most in a campaign since he notched 16 in 2011-12.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (22-20-4): Cam Atkinson returned to practice Thursday after blocking a shot versus Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old Connecticut native had tallied in three straight games before being held off the scoresheet against the Lightning. Atkinson also scored in his last meeting with the Capitals and sits second on the team in goals (13) and fifth in points (24).

OVERTIME

1. Washington RW Joel Ward didn’t score in his 400th career game on Wednesday, but he has tallied in both wins over Columbus.

2. With D Fedor Tyutin (illness) uncertain for Friday’s tilt, the Blue Jackets recalled D Dalton Prout from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

3. The Capitals have failed on their nine power-play opportunities over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2