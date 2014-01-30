Preview: Capitals at Blue Jackets

Entering last weekend, the Columbus Blue Jackets were riding a franchise-best winning streak while the Washington Capitals were in the midst of their longest slide in more than three years. The fortunes have changed for both teams since then and the Blue Jackets look to halt a three-game skid when they host the Capitals on Thursday night. Columbus had ripped off eight straight wins but the three consecutive setbacks dropped the Blue Jackets into a tie with the Capitals for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington was stumbling through a seven-game winless drought (0-5-2) before rebounding with back-to-back triumphs at Montreal and Buffalo. The Capitals scored a total of eight goals during the spiral before coming alive offensively with a 5-0 drubbing of the Canadiens and a 5-4 overtime victory over the Sabres on Tuesday in the third stop of a five-game road trip. Captain Alex Ovechkin returned from a two-game injury absence to score three times and add three assists in the last two contests, boosting his league-high goal total to 38.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (24-21-8): Ovechkin capped a four-point night by setting up the game-winning overtime tally when he bypassed his trademark shot from the left circle and instead slid a crossing pass to defenseman Mike Green for the decisive tally. It was a repeat of a similar play against Montreal, when Ovechkin set up Casey Wellman for a third-period goal on a 2-on-1 break. ”You freeze the goalie. If the goalie wants to play aggressive, you have to wait and see if the D  going to do something,  Ovechkin said. My partner who is going to be on the different side has to be ready for the pass. 

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-23-4): Columbus has scored two goals apiece in each of the last three defeats after scoring 33 during the win streak. Center Brandon Dubinsky cited “immaturity” for the current skid after the Blue Jackets absorbed a home loss to league-worst Buffalo and blew a two-goal third-period lead at Carolina before Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Ottawa. We get ourselves in a great position in the standings,  Dubinsky said. And instead of having the killer instinct, that mentality that we re going to keep finding way to win, we take a step backward. Good teams don t do that. 

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin moved into second place on the franchise list with 790 points and needs 36 to surpass career leader Peter Bondra.

2. Columbus is seeking to avoid matching a season-high four-game losing streak.

3. The Capitals have won two of the three meetings this season, with the home team prevailing each time.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3