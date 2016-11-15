FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Preview: Capitals at Blue Jackets
November 16, 2016 / 3:11 AM / 9 months ago

Preview: Capitals at Blue Jackets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the hottest offensive team in the league and get a serious test Tuesday as they go after a sixth consecutive victory at home when the stingy Washington Capitals pay a visit. The Blue Jackets posted at least eight goals for the second time in five games Saturday in the victory over St. Louis and lead the league in power-play percentage while standing second in scoring.

“We’re not just a bunch of lunch-pail guys that grind it out all game,” Columbus captain Nick Foligno told reporters. “That’s the kind of work ethic that gets us going. But once we get going, we’re a team that has a lot of speed and can make some things happen.” The Blue Jackets are 5-1-1 in their last seven games and will face an angry team as the Capitals come in off a dispiriting 5-1 loss at Carolina on Saturday. Washington, which is eighth in the league in goals against (2.36), has managed only four goals in the last three contests after winning five in a row. Captain Alex Ovechkin is due for a breakout game after going without a point in three straight outings for the Capitals and is expected to play with a new center – hard-working Jay Beagle.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-4-1): Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby (7-3-1, 2.16 goals-against average, .922 save percentage) is expected back in net after being rested Saturday in the second of a back-to-back, but his absence was not an issue. “We weren’t very sharp,” defenseman Matt Niskanen told reporters. “. … It seemed like every little play mattered a little bit more to them than it did to us.” Marcus Johansson leads the team in scoring with 12 points – one better than Ovechkin – and the Capitals need more from veteran forward Justin Williams (one goal).

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (7-4-2): Foligno has goals in the last two games to share the team lead with six overall – a plateau he did not reach until Jan. 5 last season. Free-agent signing Sam Gagner is tied with Foligno at six tallies while Alexander Wennberg tops the team with 13 assists and boasts an impressive plus-7 rating after being a combined minus-20 his first two years. Calder Trophy candidate Zach Werenski has made a major impact on the blue line with four goals and eight assists, and it needs to continue with fellow defenseman Seth Jones (foot) out.

OVERTIME

1. Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov has managed only seven points in 14 games, but has nine in nine career contests versus Columbus.

2. The Blue Jackets have outscored opponents 27-10 during their five-game home winning streak.

3. The Capitals are 4-0-1 in the last five games against Columbus – 3-0-1 last season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2

