Preview: Capitals at Blue Jackets

Coach Barry Trotz dismissed the Washington Capitals' first-period performance as "junk" in their last outing, perhaps a result of being in the midst of a season-high five-game road trip that spans across all four time zones of the continental United States. Trotz and the jet-setting Capitals look to hit the ground running and inch closer to their second consecutive Presidents' Trophy on Sunday when they visit the second-place Columbus Blue Jackets in the finale of the season series.

Columbus recorded a pair of one-goal victories over Washington in a six-day stretch in November before Braden Holtby turned aside all 29 shots he faced in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 5 and made 29 saves in a 2-1 shootout victory on March 23. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner boasts a 1.30 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in three meetings this season with the Blue Jackets, but was not as fortunate Friday as he was gouged for three goals early in the first period and six total on 25 shots in a 6-3 setback at Arizona. Washington maintained its four-point edge on Columbus with the latter dropping a 3-1 decision to Chicago on Friday, marking its second loss in a row and fourth in six outings (2-3-1). Captain Nick Foligno ended an eight-game drought by scoring Friday and had a tally and an assist in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 victory over the Capitals on Nov. 20.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (51-18-8): Washington's vaunted power play recorded its 35th goal in 38 games and sixth in the last eight periods Friday as Nicklas Backstrom scored to increase his league-leading total to 34 points with the man advantage. The 29-year-old Swedish Olympian, who leads the Capitals with 60 assists and 83 points, scored two goals and set up two others versus Columbus this season. Captain Alex Ovechkin (club-best 33 goals) has been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests after erupting for 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his previous eight contests.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (49-20-8): Sergei Bobrovsky was named the NHL's Second Star of the Month for March on the heels of an impressive 9-1-1 mark with four shutouts, a rail-thin 1.09 goals-against average and staggering .967 save percentage. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner highlighted the month with a season-high 44 saves against Washington on March 23 and leads the NHL in wins (franchise-best 41), goals-against average (1.97) and save percentage (.935). Cam Atkinson, who is enjoying a career year with 34 goals, 27 assists and 61 points, was limited to one point in his last seven outings.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus C Alex Wennberg recorded only three of his club-best 43 assists in his last 17 contests.

2. Capitals veteran RW Justin Williams has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last seven games, including an assist against the Blue Jackets on March 23.

3. Columbus' 10th-ranked power play entering Saturday is 0-for-17 in the last nine games overall and 2-for-13 versus Washington this season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 2