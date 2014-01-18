Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 1: Cam Atkinson scored twice and Mark Letestu secured his 100th career point by tallying for the fourth time in three games as host Columbus skated to its season-high fifth consecutive victory.

Ryan Johansen recorded his team-leading 18th goal and added an assist for the Blue Jackets, who ended a five-game losing skid to Washington. Defenseman James Wisniewski also tallied and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 26 shots in the victory.

Defenseman John Carlson scored and Martin Erat added an assist for his 500th career NHL point, but the Capitals fell for the eighth time in 10 outings (2-4-4). Braden Holtby finished with 20 saves in relief of Philipp Grubauer, who yielded three goals on 14 shots.

With his team on a 4-on-3 power play, Wisniewski unleashed a blast from the point to open the scoring with 7:52 remaining in the first period. Atkinson continued his surge exactly seven minutes later by chipping home a loose puck on the right doorstep before Johansen deposited R.J. Umberger’s cross-slot feed past Grubauer from the left circle at 1:44 of the second.

Carlson wristed a shot from the point to put Washington on the scoreboard just over seven minutes later. Letestu restored Columbus’ three-goal edge 68 seconds into the third with a power-play goal and Atkinson added his second of the night just over three minutes later to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobrovsky recorded his fourth straight victory since his return from a lower-body injury and sixth straight overall. ... Columbus’ Dalton Prout played in place of fellow D Fedor Tyutin (illness) and logged 15:13 of ice time. Prout was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Washington failed to score on all four of its power-play opportunities and is 0-for-13 in its last five contests.