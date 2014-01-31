(Updated: UPDATING: Adding assist for Atkinson after scoring change in Para 2.)

Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 2: Ryan Johansen scored a pair of goals as host Columbus routed Washington to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brandon Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson each recorded a goal and an assist while Derek MacKenzie added a short-handed tally as the Blue Jackets jumped out to a four-goal lead en route to their ninth win in 12 games (9-3-0). Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 30 shots and defenseman Fedor Tyutin notched two assists to help Columbus improve to 7-1-0 in its last eight against Metropolitan Division opponents.

Joel Ward netted a short-handed goal and Eric Fehr also scored for the Capitals, who had their modest two-game winning streak halted and fell to 2-6-2 in the last 10 contests. Braden Holtby made 24 saves and picked up an assist on Ward’s tally.

MacKenzie and Johansen scored just over 4 1/2 minutes apart in the first period. MacKenzie got free on a breakaway and deked Holtby before tucking the puck around him at 12:18 and Johansen converted a rebound from the bottom of the left faceoff circle with 3:04 left in the session.

Dubinsky struck 24 seconds into the middle period with a laser from the high slot that beat Holtby glove side and Johansen made it 4-0 nearly 12 minutes later, circling the net before pushing a backhander by the goaltender. Ward scored on a breakaway with 1:41 left in the session and Fehr cut the deficit in half 3:18 into the third, but Atkinson restored the three-goal cushion 64 seconds later by burying a feed from Matt Calvert at the side of the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Capitals D Mike Green exited the game in the first period after absorbing a hard check in the right shoulder by C Boone Jenner and smashing his head into the glass. Green, who has a history of concussion problems, did not return. ... Johansen reached 20 goals (21) for the first time in his career and became the 13th player in franchise history to score that many in a season. ... Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored six times in the previous six games and leads the league with 38 goals, finished with a minus-5 rating.