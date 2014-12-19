Capitals 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT): Eric Fehr scored 42 seconds into overtime as visiting Washington snapped Columbus’ seven-game winning streak.

Defenseman Mike Green skated past the end line and found Fehr in the slot for a one-timer that beat Sergei Bobrovsky (31 saves) as the Capitals improved to 5-0-2 in their last seven games. The setback was Columbus’ first since losing six consecutive contests (0-5-1) to end November.

Blue-liner Karl Alzner and Jason Chimera each collected a goal and an assist while Joel Ward and Troy Brouwer also tallied for the Capitals. Braden Holtby finished with 22 saves while making his 14th consecutive start.

Nick Foligno scored two goals and set up defenseman Jack Johnson’s power-play tally for the Blue Jackets. Michael Chaput netted his first career goal on a rebound with 4:25 remaining to give Columbus a 4-3 lead, but Brouwer answered 85 seconds later as the puck went in off his skate.

After Washington seized a 2-0 lead, Columbus responded as Foligno set up Johnson 8:48 into the second to halve the deficit before backhanding home the rebound of defenseman Kevin Connauton’s wrist shot from the point three minutes later for his 100th career goal. Foligno cleaned up the rebound of Jeremy Morin’s sharp-angle shot just 52 seconds into the third period to give Columbus its first lead before Alzner forged a tie 6:10 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Foligno has scored 16 goals in 30 games this season after posting a career-high 18 in 70 contests in 2013-14. ... Washington improved to 7-1-2 against Metropolitan Division rivals. ... The Capitals failed to hold a two-goal lead entering the second period for the second time in four games.