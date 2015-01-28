Atkinson ends goal drought lifts Blue Jackets past Capitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets have tried desperately to snap right winger Cam Atkinson out of the longest scoring slump of his career.

Putting him on a line with two All-Stars is a good place to start.

Atkinson’s third-period goal, which snapped a 17-game goal drought, led the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in Nationwide Arena.

At the morning skate, Atkinson learned he would be skating with center Ryan Johansen and left winger Nick Foligno, both of whom played in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

”It seems like whenever I‘m on the ice with those guys, something good happens, scoring chances happen,“ Atkinson said. ”They’re great players and you know that if you’re going hard, you’re going to see the puck in spots where you can score.

“It felt great to finally get one. It’s been too long.”

Johansen, center Mark Letestu and defenseman Fedor Tyutin each added goals for the Blue Jackets, while Foligno had two assists.

Blue Jackets goaltender Curtis McElhinney, who will be the club’s starter now that Sergei Bobrovsky is out long-term with a groin injury, had 25 saves. Two of the goals he allowed were on close-range deflections.

“In the first two periods it looked like both teams had five or six days off (for the All-Star break),” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “But I thought our guys got better as the game went on, and we had great opportunities in the third. As the team playing with the lead, that’s what you want to see.”

The Capitals never had the lead but they never went away.

Each time the Blue Jackets took a two-goal lead, they answered to keep it close.

Left winger Andre Burakovsky, right winger Troy Brouwer and center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored, while defenseman Matt Niskanen had two assists.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby had 26 saves.

”I liked our first period,“ Washington coach Barry Trotz said. ”We had jump. We had zone time. We hit a few posts. There were a lot of things we did well.

“After that we got sloppy. We kept chasing the game.”

After a scoreless first period, the Blue Jackets’ fourth line gave them a 1-0 lead at 3:45 of the second.

Letestu took a feed from left winger Corey Tropp off the rush and scored on Holtby from the doorstep.

The lead grew to 2-0 at 15:39 when Johansen blasted a one-timer from the high slot past Holtby’s glove for his 18th goal of the season.

Johansen’s goal started a four-goal flurry in the final four minutes of the second.

Only 33 seconds after Johansen’s goal, Burakovsky scored when he deflected a shot by defenseman Matt Niskanen to cut the Columbus lead to 2-1.

The Blue Jackets recaptured a two-goal lead on Tyutin’s goal with 55.6 seconds to play, making it 3-1. But Brouwer redirected a Niskanen shot through McElhinney with only 19.7 seconds remaining to make it 3-2.

The third was a little more subdued.

At 5:20, Atkinson scored after a long shift with linemates Foligno and Johansen. The puck was chipped off Tyutin’s stick, smacked Washington center Nicklas Backstrom in the face, and bounced right in front of Atkinson.

He hadn’t scored since Dec. 13.

“I was shocked when I saw the puck in front of me,” Atkinson said. “I didn’t have time to think, really. The way things have been going, maybe that helped me.”

The Caps pulled to 4-3 at 12:09 of the third when Kuznetsov scored off a rush, burying a rebound left by a shot from center Marcus Johansson.

NOTES: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin spent five days in Columbus. “Can’t wait to get home,” he said. Ovechkin arrived in the city for All-Star Weekend on Thursday, then stayed after Sunday’s All-Star Game and waited for the rest of his team to arrive on Monday. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky was placed on injured reserve after pulling a groin last Wednesday in Winnipeg. He’s expected to miss four to six weeks. He missed a month earlier this season with a broken finger. ... Blue Jackets G Anton Forsberg was recalled from minor-league Springfield to serve as G Curtis McElhinney’s backup.