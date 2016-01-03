Blue Jackets’ rookie goalie stops Capitals in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Anton Forsberg never would have imagined this scenario for his first NHL victory.

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ rookie goaltender, recalled earlier Saturday from the minor leagues, came into the game during overtime and earned his first victory in a 5-4 shootout win over the Washington Capitals before 17,170 at Nationwide Arena.

Defenseman Jack Johnson and left winger Brandon Saad each had two goals for the Blue Jackets, but Forsberg stole the show despite playing barely four minutes.

“Ebbs and flows, good things and lots of bad things,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “But the biggest thing, for me, was Forsberg. My God is that fun.”

Forsberg was thrust into action only one minute into overtime when starter Curtis McElhinney fell awkwardly, without any contact, and twisted his left knee.

“It’s obviously not the situation I thought I’d be in,” Forsberg said. “But I had no choice but to take the situation for what it was.”

Forsberg protected a 4-4 tie for 4:05 of overtime, making six saves -- all during a 4-on-3 power play for the Capitals. Four of the saves were on Washington star Alexander Ovechkin, who crushed one shot that deflected off Forsberg’s mask.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Forsberg is the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first win in a game he entered after regulation.

“You don’t have time to think,” Forsberg said. “I had to hurry up and get ready. Obviously, I know Ovechkin is over there, waiting on the backdoor pass and always ready to shoot. You just do your best in a tough situation, and tonight it worked out.”

Left winger Marcus Johansson and center Evgeny Kuznetsov each had one goal and one assist for the Capitals, while left winger Jason Chimera and right winger T.J. Oshie scored. Right winger Tom Wilson had two assists.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby finished with 25 saves.

“If I make a couple of saves that I know I can make, you’re not asking these questions,” Holtby said. “I have to be better, and it’s just that simple.”

The Blue Jackets got shootout goals from center Brandon Dubinsky and center Ryan Johanseon in the second and third rounds.

The Capitals got a shootout goal from Oshie, but Forsberg stopped Kuznetsov and center Nicklas Backstrom in the last two rounds to clinch the victory.

It marked the first time this season that Washington had lost consecutive games. The Caps, who lost to Carolina on New Year’s Eve, had been 8-0-0 after losses.

”I thought we had a slow start,“ Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. ”They had a lot of energy. But we took it over pretty good in the second period.

“We had a lot of scoring chances. So many scoring chances. They got some big saves, and they got goals and big saves at the right time. The kid coming in had a real tough time and made some excellent saves.”

The two clubs played to a 2-2 tie after a wild first period that included three power-play goals, two by the Caps.

The Capitals took a 4-3 lead at 5:27 of the third period on Kuznetsov’s goal, but the Blue Jackets tied it -- with McElhinney pulled for an extra skater -- on Saad’s goal at 18:58.

NOTES: Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky was activated from the injured list on Dec. 29 but landed back there Saturday after aggravating a groin injury. Bobrovsky has been out of the lineup since he was injured Dec. 8 vs. Los Angeles. Now, with McElhinney on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time, the Jackets will play with two rookies -- G Anton Forsberg and G Joonas Korpisalo, who will be recalled from Lake Erie on Sunday. ... The Blue Jackets activated D David Savard (ankle) from injured reserve. ... Capitals RW Jay Beagle had hand surgery on Saturday and is expected to miss at least six weeks. He was injured Thursday in a loss to Carolina. ... With growing injuries at forward, the Capitals have moved F Marcus Johansson from left wing to center, the first time he has played in the middle since 2011-12. ... Capitals D Aaron Ness made his Washington debut and played his first NHL game since the 2013-14 season. He previously played in 29 games for the New York Islanders during 2011-12 (nine games) and 2013 (20).