Atkinson, Blue Jackets clip Capitals in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to serve notice that they could be a contender this season.

The latest example was a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday that improved Columbus to 6-1-1 in its last eight games.

After tying the game midway through the third period, the Blue Jackets (8-4-2) needed only 37 seconds of overtime to notch the victory as Cam Atkinson buried a wrist shot past Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer for the game-winning goal.

"I felt we were playing well, even though we were losing," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. "In the second period I thought we lost a little bit of our checking. But other than that, I thought we checked away from the puck and kept our patience.

"It's a really good win for our team to win a game that way."

Rookie Zach Werenski scored his fifth goal of the season and has points in all eight Columbus home games.

Washington's Nicklas Backstrom broke the stalemate at 15:43 of the second period, after coming across the blue line and firing a snapshot from the top of the left circle that beat Sergei Bobrovsky. Brooks Orpik and Taylor Chorney were credited with the assists.

"We wanted two points, but yeah," Backstrom said. "We played better and created more chances, but it's just a shame that we couldn't get two points."

Both teams used a "feeling out" approach to the first period, with neither asserting themselves. Neither did they generate much offense, with the Capitals favored with six shots on goal to Columbus' five.

Washington (9-4-2) was the more dangerous team in the middle frame, generating more offensive chances with the help of an aggressive forecheck.

"This team is a very dangerous team," Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said of the Capitals. "If you're not patient, they can make you pay. I thought, for the most part tonight, we were (patient). We found ways to quiet them down.

"We knew (in the third) that we had to get one. We had to find a way."

The Blue Jackets' power play had three opportunities against the Capitals, but were unable to convert on their chances.

Columbus tied the score at 13:02 of the third period as Werenski came off the bench and across the Capitals blue line with speed. He received a cross-ice pass from William Karlsson, before firing the puck past Grubauer.

"I just came off the bench and saw there was some ice there, and Karlsson found me,'' Werenski said. "The goalie was looking one way, trying to see around Gagner, who had a great screen.

"It was a great goal and I was pretty fired-up. It was great work by my teammates."

Less than one minute later, Washington thought it had scored the go-ahead goal after a scramble in front of the Blue Jackets net.

Initially, the coaches on the bench were looking at video to see if there was any interference on Blue Jackets goaltender Bobrovsky.

After hearing from video coach Dan Singleton, Columbus coach John Tortorella challenged that T.J. Oshie was offside as he entered the Blue Jackets zone. After the officials reviewed the play, the call on the ice (goal) was overturned and it remained tied at 1-1.

"Danny Singleton should get a pay hike," Tortorella said.

There was a late flurry in the Blue Jackets zone as the final horn sounded to end regulation.

In the third period, we wanted to play east-west,'' Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "And against a team that forechecks as well as Columbus does, sooner or later they're going to break you down.

"I thought our decision-making in the third period going back, was not a wise one on our part."

NOTES: Capitals G Philipp Grubauer made his second consecutive start. ... Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin, C Evgeny Kuznetsov, D Dmitry Orlov and Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky were Russian teammates at the World Cup. ... Columbus D Scott Harrington made his Blue Jackets and season debut and played 15:17. ... Capitals D Taylor Chorney, who made his season debut in Chicago on Friday night, was back in the lineup against the Blue Jackets. ... Washington scratched RW Brett Connolly and D Nate Schmidt. ... Columbus scratched D Dalton Prout (upper-body injury).