Preview: Capitals at Blues

The Washington Capitals finally had their nine-game winning streak snapped, even if it took eight goals from the reigning Stanley Cup champions to halt their run. Still, the Capitals are riding an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) as they continue their three-game road trip with a visit to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Washington appeared invincible during the latter portion of the winning streak, posting four shutouts and outscoring opponents 26-3 over a six-game span before losing an 8-7 slugfest in overtime at Pittsburgh on Monday in the opener of a three-game road trip. “It was just a good reality check, just to say, ‘You know, you’re not that good,'” Capitals forward Justin Williams said after falling to the Penguins. St. Louis was denied in its bid for its first three-game winning streak since Nov. 26-Dec. 1, falling to visiting Ottawa 6-4. It continued an unsettling trend for the Blues, who had been one of the league’s better home teams but have allowed 18 goals during a 1-3-0 stretch at Scottrade Center.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TVAS, Sportsnet, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (29-9-6): Leading scorer Nicklas Backstrom, named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday, notched his fourth goal in five games against Pittsburgh to give him 43 points overall and 13 during a seven-game streak. Captain Alex Ovechkin has tormented the Blues throughout his career with 13 goals in 14 games, including a hat trick in a 4-3 victory at home on Nov. 23. Defenseman John Carlson sat out Monday’s game with a lower-body injury and was termed “doubtful” by coach Barry Trotz for Thursday.

ABOUT THE BLUES (23-17-5): St. Louis needs to sort out its goaltending issues after Carter Hutton was pierced for five goals by Ottawa after winning back-to-back starts at Anaheim and St. Jose. Hutton was in net due to the struggles of starter Jake Allen, who has been yanked in three of his last five starts but posted a shutout in his only start versus Washington. Vladimir Tarasenko has lit up the Capitals with five goals in six matchups but he has been limited to a pair of assists in his last five overall.

OVERTIME

1. Backstrom has six goals and 18 points in 13 games versus St. Louis.

2. Blues F Patrik Berglund has scored six goals in the past eight games.

3. Capitals G Braden Holtby has yielded six goals in winning all four starts against the Blues.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Blues 3