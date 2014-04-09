Capitals keep playoff hopes alive with win

ST. LOUIS - Washington Capitals right winger Alex Ovechkin made history Tuesday night with his 50th goal of the season - but he had what he considered a more important reason to be happy.

His goal and his assists on two goals by center Nicklas Backstrom carried the Capitals to a 4-1 victory over the slumping St. Louis Blues that kept the Capitals’ slim playoff hopes alive.

The win allowed the Capitals to stay four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with three games to play.

“It’s always nice to score the goals in an important game,” Ovechkin said. “I‘m pretty sure the guys right now understand what position we’re in. We’re going to battle until the end.”

A loss by Washington Tuesday night, or in any of their three remaining games, would eliminate it from the playoffs. Columbus also holds the tiebreaker should the two teams tie.

Ovechkin, who leads the NHL in goals, put the Capitals in front with his 23rd power-play goal at 17:54 of the first period, taking advantage of a minor hooking penalty on Blues’ center Derek Roy.

It was the fifth time in Ovechkin’s career that he has reached the 50-goal mark in a season. He became the 11th player in NHL history to score 50 or more goals in a season five times.

“It means a lot,” Ovechkin said. “That’s a big number and it’s going to be there my whole life. It’s history. It’s nice to be with that company and I‘m sure my family is very happy and proud of me.”

Ovechkin’s coach, Adam Oates, was proud of the effort of his entire team as they handed the Blues their third consecutive loss, their longest losing streak of the season.

“I thought the defense did a great job,” Oates said. “They’re obviously a very good hockey team over there and I think we frustrated them tonight. We talked this morning about all we can do is control our situation -- try and focus on tonight, get a win and see what happens tomorrow.”

The Blues got a brief spark from their fourth line and tied the score on a goal by center Maxim Lapierre 2:39 into the second period. A double minor penalty on Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Blues a great chance to break the tie, but the advantage was quickly wiped out by a hooking penalty on St. Louis defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

With the teams skating four-on-four, it was the Capitals who got the go-ahead goal by center Mikhail Grabovski, who beat Blues goalie Ryan Miller on the short side at 8:52 of the period.

The Capitals increased the lead to 3-1 with 1:10 left in the period when Ovechkin fed Backstrom for his 16th goal of the year. They made it 4-1 just 16 seconds into the final period when the two hooked up again for a power-play goal, this time taking advantage of a penalty on Blues’ left winger Jaden Schwartz for holding the stick.

Goalie Braden Holtby made certain the lead stood up through the third period as the Capitals won in regulation for only the second time in their last seven games, keeping the Blues in an offensive slump.

The Blues welcomed their leading goal scorer, left winger Alexander Steen, back into the lineup after a three-game absence but still failed to score more than two goals for the sixth consecutive time and the ninth time in their last 11 games.

At least for this game, Steen put the blame on himself for the scoring drought.

“We had a ton of chances that we didn’t convert on,” Steen said. “I had three really good looks tonight and I didn’t convert on them. I have to be a lot better and put those away. I have to take this one. I have to score.”

The loss dropped the Blues three points behind Boston, which lost 4-3 to Minnesota in a shootout, in the race for the President’s Trophy. The Blues have to be careful of what is behind them as well, as they are now only one point ahead of Anaheim for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Coach Ken Hitchcock believes the Blues’ biggest problem in recent games has come on special teams. They allowed the two power-play goals on four chances against the Capitals and were 0-for-4 on their own power play.

“What’s really hurting us right now is our special teams,” Hitchcock said. “We’re giving up power-play goals and we’re not doing the job on the power play. To me, that’s the major concern right now. We’re losing that part of the game.”

Blues center and captain David Backes suffered what Hitchcock said was a lower-body injury in the middle of the second period and did not return. No additional information about the injury was released.

NOTES: The Capitals decided not to play G Jaroslav Halak against his former team, apparently because Halak “just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable,” Washington coach Adam Oates said. The Blues traded Halak, who won 24 games for them this season, to Buffalo for G Ryan Miller on Feb. 28, and the Sabres then shipped him to the Capitals. ... After Tuesday’s morning skate, Halak told reporters, “It’s still too fresh. Maybe if it was under different circumstances, like next year. I didn’t think my mind would be on the game.” ... The Capitals were playing in St. Louis for the first time since Dec. 1, 2010. ... The Blues’ last three games of the regular season will be Thursday night at Minnesota, Friday night at Dallas and at home Sunday against Detroit. ... Washington plays Thursday night at Carolina.