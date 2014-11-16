Schwartz, Lehtera, Tarasenko lead Blues to another win

ST. LOUIS -- The trio of left wing Jaden Schwartz, center Jori Lehtera and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko already has earned a nickname spurred by their hot start this season for the St. Louis Blues - the STL Line.

They came through again on Saturday night as Schwartz scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Blues to their 10th win in their last 11 games, a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

The line had help on this night, however, as center David Backes and left wing Patrik Berglund also each added a goal and an assist and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk contributed two assists.

“It was probably our most complete game of the season,” Backes said. “We played a good game against a tired team. We got pucks deep and didn’t let them transition and fly and stay on the move and have a track meet which they like to do because they have tons of skill and can make you pay.”

The Blues did not give Washington a power-play opportunity and held right wing Alex Ovechkin to only three shots on goal. He entered the game leading the league in shots this season.

“He likes to get the puck on his stick and let it rip,” said Backes, whose line was primarily responsible for shutting down Ovechkin. “It’s not one guy who does that it’s all 20 and we liked the effort tonight.”

The Blues took advantage of playing a Capitals team which had to play Friday night at home, losing 1-0 to New Jersey, then travel to St. Louis to play a rested Blues team which is bursting with confidence after their recent hot streak.

Much of that confidence comes from the play of Schwartz, Lehtera and Tarasenko. Schwartz set up the Blues first goal, by Lehtera, and then added the second when he knocked in a rebound midway through the second period after the Capitals had tied the game at 1.

The STL Line trio has combined to score 24 goals in the first 17 games of the season while the rest of the Blues combined have scored 23.

“Hopefully we can keep it going,” Schwartz said. “We had some more chances too. Overall it was a good team win and a nice way to close out the homestand (when they were 4-1).”

Lehtera has now scored at least one point in seven consecutive games, but Tarasenko’s point-scoring streak was snapped at seven.

The Capitals came away impressed by the Blues performance and even hope they can pick up a few lessons when they watch the tape.

“They were just all over us, we didn’t have a lot of speed hitting the blue line,” Washington defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “We need to get pucks deep and their defensemen played really well. We can learn a lot from this game. There are a lot of things we can work on, take some things from their game. They do some things especially well. We can take what we learn and use it in our next couple of games.”

It was a 2-1 game entering the third period, but not for long. A mistake by Washington goalie Justin Peters handling the puck behind his net ended up on Backes’ stick and he scored just 12 seconds into the period.

”Anytime a team that good gets a two-goal lead in the third period on home ice it’s tough to overcome,“ Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said. ”They don’t give you much and rely on their structure. Most of the chances we got were from the outside.

“They are probably the hottest team going right now. Their top three lines could all be their first line, it’s hard to tell. They are one of those teams like Los Angeles that even when they are missing guys they kind of plug guys in and don’t miss a beat. They are real patient. When they are up two or down two they probably look exactly the same.”

NOTES: The Blues received much-needed salary-cap relief on Saturday by trading D Jordan Leopold to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft. ... The Blues also recalled D Chris Butler from Chicago of the AHL, and the moves combined saved the team more than $1 million. ... Leopold had only played in seven of the Blues’ 16 games this season. ... RW Tom Wilson returned to the Capitals’ lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. ... C Liam O‘Brien missed his second consecutive game for Washington after pulling up lame in the morning skate on Friday. ... The Blues will open a four-game trip on Tuesday night in Boston and the Capitals’ three-game trip continues the same night at Arizona.