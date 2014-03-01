Preview: Capitals at Bruins

Alex Ovechkin had a dismal performance with Team Russia at the Olympics but he needed only one game back with the Washington Capitals to rediscover his scoring touch. The captain scored the game-winning goal late in the third period of Thursday’s victory for the Capitals, who will be seeking their fourth consecutive win when they visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. “It’s always important when you score goals because you’re going to feel great the next day and the next game,” Ovechkin said.

While Washington sits one point behind Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan Division, the Bruins hold a six-point edge over Montreal atop the Atlantic despite Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss at Buffalo. Boston, which is tied with Pittsburgh for the most home wins in the league with 23, will receive a boost with the return of starting netminder Tuukka Rask off a stellar performance in the Olympics. The Capitals won two of three meetings against the Bruins last season - both coming in overtime.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN Washington, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (28-23-9): Washington coach Adam Oates elevated Brooks Laich to the top line alongside Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom on Thursday and it paid immediate dividends against Florida - all three registered a goal and two assists. “They’re two guys that really move the puck, two guys that really think offensively,“ Laich told reporters. ”Hopefully we’ll stay together in Boston.” The Capitals suffered a setback in the opening minutes of Thursday’s game when Mikhail Grabovski aggravated an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final eight games entering the Olympic break.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (37-16-5): Rask got the night off against Buffalo after helping Finland win the bronze medal in Sochi, capping his four-game Olympic run by blanking of the United States. Rask, who leads the league with five shutouts, returned to practice Thursday and said he feels ready to carry the load of a condensed schedule that features 17 games in the next 31 days. “You know, I only played four games, so I wasn’t exhausted at that point,” Rask said of the experience in Sochi. “I slept the whole flight, so I pretty much feel back in the rhythm, so I‘m ready to go.”

OVERTIME

1. Rask has never beaten Washington, going 0-2-3 in five appearances.

2. Ovechkin has scored 10 goals in his last 15 games.

3. Bruins LW Milan Lucic has three goals and four assists during a five-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Bruins 2