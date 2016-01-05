Preview: Capitals at Bruins

The Washington Capitals attempt to make their first losing streak of the season a brief one when they continue their five-game road trip Tuesday against the Boston Bruins. Washington began its season-high trek in search of a 10th consecutive victory but fell 4-2 at Carolina on Thursday and dropped a 5-4 decision in a shootout at Columbus two days later, giving it back-to-back defeats for the first time in 2015-16.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped by the Blue Jackets and remains four shy of 500 for his career. Boston is wrapping up a three-game homestand that included a disappointing 5-1 loss to Original Six rival Montreal at Gillette Stadium in the 2016 Winter Classic on Friday. Brad Marchand, who leads the Bruins with 15 goals, will miss Tuesday’s contest as he continues to serve his four-game suspension for clipping Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki. Washington defenseman John Carlson highlighted a 4-1 victory over Boston on Nov. 5 with a goal and an assist, but is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CSN DC (Washington), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (28-7-3): Braden Holtby was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month of December after going 9-0-1 with one shutout, a 1.69 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage in 11 games. The 26-year-old, who leads the league with 24 wins, is 16-0-2 in his last 18 decisions. Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded a goal and an assist Saturday to give him 35 points and move him past Ovechkin for the team lead.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (20-13-4): Boston also will be without David Krejci, who will miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. David Pastrnak, who hasn’t played since Oct. 31 because of a fractured foot and a stint with the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship, was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday. Joonas Kemppainen could return to the lineup after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals RW T.J. Oshie needs one power-play goal to match his career high of six set as a rookie with St. Louis in 2008-09.

2. Boston LW Matt Beleskey has scored four of his eight goals this season over the last four games.

3. Washington has allowed five third-period goals in its back-to-back losses.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Bruins 2