(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Capitals 4, Bruins 2: Captain Alex Ovechkin scored two power-play goals - his league-leading 42nd and 43rd tallies - and collected his 800th career point to lead visiting Washington to its fourth consecutive win.

Joel Ward recorded a goal and an assist while Eric Fehr also tallied for the Capitals, sending Atlantic Division-leading Boston to back-to-back defeats for the first time since Jan. 7-9. Braden Holtby turned aside 36 shots to improve to 4-0-0 lifetime against the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron and Shawn Thornton scored for Boston, which was unable to recover from a 3-0 deficit in absorbing only its seventh regulation loss at home. Tuukka Rask made 27 saves to remain winless in six career starts (0-3-3) against Washington.

Ovechkin scored on a pair of one-timers from his trademark spot on the left side and Ward made it 3-0 midway through the second session, splitting two defenders off a faceoff at center ice before deking Rask and tucking a backhander behind him. Bergeron answered on the power play 41 seconds later and Thornton made it 3-2 when his pass to an onrushing Gregory Campbell caromed off the stick of Capitals defenseman Mike Green and past Holtby with 2:28 left in the period.

Rask kept Boston within striking distance by denying Troy Brouwer from the doorstep with just over 14 minutes left in the third period, but Fehr broke in alone five minutes later and beat the Finnish netminder between the pads with 9:07 to play to double the lead while halting his six-game pointless drought.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ovechkin registered his NHL-leading 16th and 17th power-play tallies to give him 12 goals in 16 games and boost his point streak to four contests. ... Thornton’s tally was his fifth of the season and second in 22 games. ... Capitals C Mikhail Grabovski, who aggravated an ankle injury in Thursday’s win over Florida, was not in the lineup after flying back to Washington on Friday to be evaluated by team doctors. RW Martin Erat also was hobbling after blocking a number of shots Thursday and did not play.