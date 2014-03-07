Bruins 3, Capitals 0: Tuukka Rask recorded his NHL-leading sixth shutout and Gregory Campbell scored his fourth goal in four contests as host Boston skated to its third straight victory.

Loui Eriksson also tallied, Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal and Rask turned aside 16 shots for his 22nd career blanking as the Bruins avenged a 4-2 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Braden Holtby finished with 40 saves for the Capitals, who have dropped three in a row (0-2-1) following a four-game winning streak.

With a league-leading 44 goals under his belt, captain Alex Ovechkin was unable to convert with a gaping net early in the third period. The reigning Hart Trophy winner registered Washington’s first shot and did not have another for the remainder of the contest.

Stationed in front of the net, Campbell redirected Patrice Bergeron’s one-timer from above the left circle past Holtby to open the scoring 3:05 into the second period. Ericsson doubled the advantage 5:15 later after eluding Eric Fehr before depositing Carl Soderberg’s centering feed underneath the crossbar from in close.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams played a penalty-free game, the first such contest for the Bruins since defeating Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference final. Boston’s last regular-season tilt with neither team being whistled for a penalty was March 28, 2001, versus Toronto. ... The Capitals mustered just eight shots through the first two periods for the second straight game. ... Washington D Dmitry Orlov sat out the second contest of his two-game suspension for boarding Philadelphia’s Brayden Schenn on Sunday.