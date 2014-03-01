EditorsNote: NOTE: Adding Bruins playing six times in nine days at start of notes

Ovechkin scores twice, Caps beat Bruins

BOSTON -- Having left the disappointment of Team Russia’s non-medal performance at the Sochi Games in the past, Alex Ovechkin is right back to leading the Washington Capitals on their march into playoff contention.

The captain/right wing had a goal and two assists Thursday night in his team’s first game back, a victory over Florida, and then scored two power play goals on Saturday to lead Washington to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

“We want to be in the playoffs,” Ovechkin said after his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season made him the 150th NHL player to reach 800 career points as the Capitals won their fourth in a row.

”We want to fight until the end and if you’re not going to get the points, it’s not going to be there.

The Capitals, who are right back in Boston on Thursday night, started the day in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a point out of eighth.

Washington trails Philadelphia by one point and hosts the Flyers on Sunday.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Bruins

“I think we’re just playing more solid right now,” Ovechkin said. “We know we don’t have time to make mistakes. Every point right now is a big point for us. This was a big two points and a big (four-point) road trip.”

The Caps, who killed a two-minute 5-on-3 in the first period, yielding only one shot on goal, are 5-1-1 in their last seven games, 7-2-1 in their last 10.

“Four in a row is good,” coach Adam Oates said. “We need them, but it doesn’t last too long. We gotta play tomorrow at 12.”

Ovechkin has eight goals and eight assists in the last 10 games. He came close to his fifth game-winning goal in those 10 games and had nine shots on goal in Saturday’s victory.

He posed for pictures with the 800th-point puck after the game, acknowledging the history but obviously not too hyped about it.

Asked about the milestone, Oates said: “What was the milestone?” Told it was 800, he rolled his eyes and said: “That’s not a milestone.”

Turning serious, Oates said: “You know what, for him, he’s the focal point of the league, he’s the face of our franchise. It’s important that he does well for all of us. But in saying that he knows that he’s still one of 20 in the lineup every night, so he’s gotta do his job.”

Right wingers Joel Ward (18th goal) and Eric Fehr (No. 10) also scored for the Caps in front of goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 36 saves and sent the Bruins to their second straight loss since the break.

Boston has allowed nine goals in two games after the Olympics.

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask, playing his first game since leading Finland to a bronze medal, was on the losing side and has never beaten the Caps. He made 27 saves but fell to 0-4-2 against Washington, and Ovechkin.

“He’s so good at finding that dead area that nobody else really goes to, to shoot and then he just kind of bombs it,” Rask said.

Center Patrice Bergeron (his 17th) and right winger Shawn Thornton (No. 5) scored for the sloppy Bruins, who rallied from a 3-0 hole to make it 3-2 in the second period.

Fehr then chipped the puck past defenseman Torey Krug at the Washington blueline and scored on a breakaway at 10:53 of the third period.

The Washington power play, No. 2 in the league coming in, was 2-of-2 Thursday night at the Florida Panthers and Ovechkin made it 4-of-5 over two games with his two goals -- both one-timers from his favorite spot, to the goalie’s right.

”For sure wasn’t our best game,“ Bruins captain/defenseman Zdeno Chara said. ”We could’ve probably done a number of things differently and better.

“We have to learn from games like this, especially against an opponent like this.”

NOTES: The Bruins, who opened a stretch of six games in nine days, fell to 8-2-1 in matinees. ... Thanks to the Olympic break, the Bruins opened the first of eight back-to-backs between now and the end of the regular season. Washington is playing the first of its six, but this was already the 12th of the season for the Caps. Boston is at the New York Rangers and Washington hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. ... Washington RW Martin Erat (bruised foot), who has asked to be traded by Wednesday’s deadline, tried to skate on the warmups but quickly left. He and C Mikhael Grabovski (ankle) were both out. ... The Caps recalled C Casey Wellman from the minors. ... Bruins D Adam McQuaid (leg) suffered a setback, missed his 11th straight game and will not play Sunday, either. ... The medals of Bruins Olympians C Patrice Bergeron, RW Loui Eriksson and G Tuukka Rask were on display at TD Garden Saturday. ... The Bruins, in their 90th year, honored the 1930s, with Eddie Shore Jr. dropping the first puck. ... C Niklas Backstrom’s first-period assist moved him past Peter Bondra into seventh place on Washington’s all-time list.