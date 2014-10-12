Capitals blank Bruins for Trotz’s first win

BOSTON -- New Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz had a message for his team after a 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

“Finally,” he told them.

“I didn’t want to go like 0-82. That would be sort of embarrassing,” Trotz said after the Caps won in his second game behind the bench.

“As a coach, I always say you go into every season and you don’t really relax until you get the first win. So we got one, and I‘m sure we’ll get another one along the way here.”

Alex Ovechkin scored his first two goals of the season in the first period and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots for his 12th career shutout as the Caps (1-0-1) used special teams and strong goaltending for their first shutout in Boston since 2002.

Trotz, the only coach the Nashville Predators ever had until he was fired after last season, thought his team played a better game in a 2-1 home overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in his first game.

”I didn’t totally like the way we played (Saturday),“ he said. ”I thought we played better at home the other night and didn’t get the win. But, as I always say, with the hockey gods sometimes you get a couple bounces and you execute on your special teams. ... Braden was really good for us.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Bruins

“There’s a lot of positives. We’ll take the two points. It probably evens out.”

Ovechkin, coming off his fifth 50-goal season, scored on a power play and at even strength to give his team a 2-0 lead. The left winger posted seven shots on goal and was a general nuisance throughout the game.

”Ovy’s really bought in. He’s playing good offensively, as you saw tonight. He’s shooting pucks. He’s scoring goals,“ Trotz said. ”I‘m really happy with him; the other part of his game is really good. He’s committed on the walls. He’s committed defensively. He’s just skating.

“He’s actually really fun to watch now again, which is exciting for me. But it’s really gotta be exciting for him because he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

Defenseman Mike Green also scored a power-play goal, right winger Joel Ward had a late goal, center Niklas Backstrom assisted on both Ovechkin goals and defenseman John Carlson and forwards Andre Burakovsky and Evgeny Kuznetsov all had two assists.

”We were making good decisions on the power play,“ Ovechkin said. ”Both units played well. ... It’s working. When we play simple and play like we can, it’s working.

“It’s big points. We played two games, we got three points.”

The Caps killed off four penalties, are 9-for-9 on the kill in two games and have killed 19 straight dating back to last season.

Holtby, 5-2 lifetime against the Bruins, was especially sharp in the first period, robbing left winger Chris Kelly twice and stopping 14 shots.

“They were moving the puck around a bit in the first,” Holtby said. “I think we made a huge adjustment and it was good from there on. After that, it was more just Boston Bruins hockey -- the screens in front, the traffic in front. That’s how they got most of their opportunities.”

Tuukka Rask made 17 saves for the Bruins, falling to 1-3-4 lifetime against the Capitals.

”We just got embarrassed,“ Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said, ”and I think we all have to really look at what we can start doing better and really take pride in that because a game like tonight is not acceptable.

“For sure, it’s something that we have to correct really fast. ... It’s early in the season, but these games are as important as a game in the midseason or end of the season, so everybody has to be a lot better.”

The Bruins, who have scored just three goals in three games, have lost two straight since edging the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on opening night.

“We’ve got to be a lot better,” center Patrice Bergeron said. “Show a lot more urgency and execute points when plays are there.”

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci, who suffered an undisclosed injury in the final preseason game and was placed on short-term IR (minimum three games), skated for the first time Saturday morning. Fellow C Gregory Campbell (mid-core injury) also skated but hasn’t been cleared for contact. ... Washington D Mike Green, who missed the season opener with an upper-body injury, returned and scored a goal in the win. ... The Bruins, in the midst of a grueling opening spate of games, host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Capitals are home for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. ... The Caps hired Tim Barnes as an analytics consultant.