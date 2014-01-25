FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Capitals at Canadiens
#Intel
January 26, 2014 / 3:03 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Capitals at Canadiens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Capitals once again may be without captain Alex Ovechkin when they attempt to halt their seven-game winless streak Saturday against the host Montreal Canadiens. Washington began its slide with a pair of shootout losses and has dropped its last two decisions without the services of Ovechkin, who is battling a lower-body injury. The Capitals scored a total of one goal with the superstar sidelined and have tallied only three times over their last four contests.

Montreal also is struggling, as it has lost three games in a row and four of its last five. The Canadiens have netted just one goal in each of their last two contests, including a 4-1 setback in Detroit on Friday that concluded a 1-3-0 road trip. The Capitals and Canadiens split a pair of 3-2 decisions in Washington in November, with the hosts claiming a shootout victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), CBC, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-21-8): A decision on Ovechkin’s status for the game is expected to be made Saturday morning. Despite Washington’s scoring woes and his injury, the three-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner still leads the league with 35 goals - seven more than San Jose’s Joe Pavelski. The Capitals, who played only five of their 15 contests in January at home, began their month-ending five-game road trip with a 2-1 loss at New Jersey on Friday.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-19-5): Brendan Gallagher scored Montreal’s lone goal Friday, giving him two in his last three contests following a six-game drought. With 13 tallies, the 21-year-old is two away from matching his total as a rookie last season. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban registered his 28th assist against Detroit, putting him within one of his career high set in 2011-12.

OVERTIME

1. Washington has scored fewer than two goals in six of the seven games during its skid.

2. Canadiens G Carey Price has lost three straight decisions and allowed four or more goals in each of his last four contests (1-3-0).

3. The Capitals also could be without C Mikhail Grabovski, who suffered a lower-body injury in the second period Friday and did not return.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Capitals 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
