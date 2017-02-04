Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded multi-point performances in each of his last three games and in five of his last seven. The 24-year-old Russian looks to continue his torrid pace on Saturday afternoon as the Washington Capitals vie for a season series victory over the host Montreal Canadiens in a battle of division leaders.

Kuznetsov followed up being named the NHL's First Star of the Month for January by scoring a goal and setting up another in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over Boston, giving him 22 (eight goals, 14 assists) of his season total of 41 points in the last 15 games. Included in that stretch was a multi-point performance against Montreal in which he scored and set up a goal in a 4-1 romp at the Bell Centre on Jan. 9. While Washington has enjoyed a scintillating 14-2-1 run to elevate to the penthouse in the Metropolitan Division, Montreal remains atop the Atlantic despite sustaining five losses in its last eight games. Nikita Nesterov, who was expected to provide defensive depth in the trade with Tampa Bay last week, scored his new team's lone goal as the Canadiens mustered a season-low 16 shots in Thursday's 3-1 setback in Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (34-11-6): Like Kuznetsov, countryman Alex Ovechkin has been on a tear with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his last 12 games and four (one goal, three assists) in two meetings with Montreal. Fellow forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie are also contributing mightily to Washington's fifth-ranked offense, with the former recording 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in his last 14 contests while the latter has 19 (nine goals, 10 assists) in his last 15. Justin Williams will have an opportunity to get in on the scoring as the veteran forward is expected to draw back into the lineup after sitting out one game due to an undisclosed lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (30-15-7): Alex Galchenyuk set up Nesterov's tally and showed no ill effects of a knee injury that sidelined him for three games. Carey Price, who turned aside 20 shots in a 2-1 victory over Washington on Dec. 17, was gashed for four goals by the Capitals last month to begin a stretch of six losses in eight contests heading into the All-Star break. The former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner has rebounded following the NHL's signature midseason event, stopping 58 of 62 shots.

1. With his next win, Washington coach Barry Trotz (692 victories) will snap a tie with Hockey Hall of Famer Dick Irvin and move into sole possession of sixth place on the league's all-time list.

2. Montreal captain Max Pacioretty has scored 16 of his team-leading 24 goals at the Bell Centre this season.

3. The Capitals boast a 13-3-1 mark against Atlantic Division representatives while the Canadiens are just 9-7-1 versus Metropolitan foes.

