Canadiens end Capitals’ dominance in Montreal

MONTREAL -- Home wins against the Washington Capitals have been hard to come by for the Montreal Canadiens in recent years, but another strong effort from goaltender Carey Price allowed them to finally taste victory.

Left winger Max Pacioretty’s goal at 3:08 of overtime handed the Canadiens a 1-0 win Saturday at Bell Centre, Montreal’s first Bell Centre triumph against Washington since Feb. 10, 2010 -- a stretch of seven losses.

It was the fifth straight win overall for Montreal (32-13-3) and the fifth straight road loss for Washington (25-14-10).

Center Tomas Plekanec drove along the right side and waited for his winger to catch up. Pacioretty found himself in a battle with a Capitals defenseman and was off-balance as he tipped the shot in.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Canadiens

”It could have been easier for (Plekanec) to dump it in and change because we’d been out there for a little bit,“ said Pacioretty, the Canadiens’ leading scorer with 23 goals. ”But he delayed there, and it looked like the defenseman backed off a bit. I went from the outside to the inside; and, as soon as I put my stick down, he knew he had a lane.

“Obviously it’s a good bounce. Going to the net, good things happen. It was a great play by him early on in the play to give us some time and space to create that goal.”

Price stopped 36 shots for Montreal en route to his second straight shutout and the 29th of his career, which ties him with Patrick Roy for fifth on the Canadiens’ all-time list.

“I thought both goaltenders played really good tonight,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought we played a really solid road game. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Neither side found connected in the first three periods. The Capitals certainly tried, outshooting Montreal 26-13 through 40 minutes, including a 17-6 advantage in the second period.

“I thought we worked hard,” Plekanec said. “It wasn’t our best game. We made some turnovers that we don’t want to do too many times, but it happens. But Pricey was great having our backs again, and we got the win.”

Price snuffed center Brooks Laich’s shot from the netminder’s left side on a quality power-play opportunity halfway through the opening stanza and also denied right winger Joel Ward later in the frame.

Ward hit a post less than a minute into the second period, one of three Washington hit in the first two periods.

The Capitals enjoyed a pair of back-to-back penalties in the middle of the second period, including a brief two-man advantage, but couldn’t connect.

“Obviously everyone knows what Carey is capable of and he showed it today,” said goaltender Braden Holtby, who stopped 29 shots in just his second career loss to Montreal, both in tiebreakers. “But in saying that, we had three posts. Hockey’s a game of inches. If a couple of those go the other way, we’re on the winning side. So we have to be happy with the game that we played against a very good Canadiens team over there.”

Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban and Plekanec had the Canadiens’ two best opportunities with seconds left in regulation but were denied by the post and the quick stick of a Capitals defender.

NOTES: The Canadiens did not make any changes to their lineup Saturday, scratching D Mike Weaver and C Gabriel Dumont. ... Washington scratched LW Andre Burakovsky and D Cameron Schilling. ... The game against the Capitals opened up the 24th edition of the Habs hosting Super Bowl weekend matinees, which will continue Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes. ... Saturday’s outing marked the fourth time the Canadiens and Capitals have faced off in Montreal on Super Bowl weekend. ... Caps G Braden Holtby made his seventh career start against Montreal. ... Earlier in the week, Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom became the first member of the 2006 draft class to reach 400 assists.