Preview: Capitals at Canucks

The Washington Capitals look to get back on track as they continue their five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Washington began its trek with triumphs over Winnipeg and Edmonton before dropping a 5-2 decision at Calgary on Saturday. Captain Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped while the Capitals saw their string of three consecutive victories come to an end.

Vancouver returns home from a successful seven-game road trip during which it went 5-1-1. The Canucks concluded the trek with three straight wins, all in extra time - including a 3-2 overtime triumph over St. Louis on Friday. Ryan Kesler scored his second goal of the game during a power play at 4:45 of the extra session to help Vancouver improve to 4-0 in overtime this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), RSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (5-6-0): Braden Holtby will be happy not to see Calgary for the rest of the season. The netminder did not make it through the first period in either of his two starts against the Flames this campaign, allowing a total of six goals on 25 shots. Jason Chimera’s goal on Saturday was his third of the season, matching his output in 47 games in 2012-13.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (8-4-1): Captain Henrik Sedin recorded an assist on Kesler’s overtime goal on Friday to extend his point streak to eight games. Roberto Luongo has dominated in his last 14 starts against the Capitals, going 13-1-0 with two shutouts and a 2.23 goals-against average. Vancouver has won eight of its last nine overall meetings with Washington, outscoring the Capitals 37-19 while going 20-for-47 on the power play.

OVERTIME

1. Four of the seven games on Vancouver’s road trip went beyond regulation.

2. Washington has lost four straight visits to Vancouver, last winning here on Feb. 14, 2001.

3. The Capitals have been outscored 12-6 in the first period this season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Canucks 2