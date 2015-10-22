Preview: Capitals at Canucks

Captain Alex Ovechkin looks to extend his goal-scoring streak as the Washington Capitals vie for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Ovechkin has tallied in each of his four games this season, with his goal in Tuesday’s triumph at Calgary in the opener of Washington’s three-game road trip the 900th point of his career.

It was the 479th tally for the five-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner, who is five away from overtaking Sergei Fedorov as the NHL’s all-time leader among Russian-born players. Vancouver is seeking its first victory on its five-game homestand after losing one-goal decisions to St. Louis and Edmonton. Sunday’s 2-1 overtime setback to the Oilers dropped the Canucks to 0-1-2 at Rogers Arena this season as they failed to score more than three goals for the fifth consecutive game overall. Vancouver won both meetings with Washington last campaign, with Radim Vrbata and Daniel Sedin combining to net half of the Canucks’ eight tallies.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN DC (Washington), RSN 360 (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (4-1-0): Lost in the excitement of Ovechkin’s achievement Tuesday was the fact Nicklas Backstrom had a second straight strong performance since returning from offseason hip surgery. The 27-year-old Swede scored a pair of goals, giving him three tallies and five points in his two contests this season. “Having Nicky back is huge,” goaltender Braden Holtby told the team’s website. “You can tell, not only on the scoresheet, but also in the locker room. We have a lot of energy in our room right now.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-1-2): Vrbata is hoping a reunion with the Sedin twins Thursday will help him break out of his offensive funk. The 34-year-old Czech, who led the team with 31 goals last season, has not registered a point in six games in 2015-16. “Hopefully, that’s going to help out a little bit to get some scoring going,” Vrbata told the team’s website. “If we can play the way we did last year and score some goals, that would help big time. The reason why I came here last year was to have a chance to play with them, they’re such great players.”

OVERTIME

1. Each contest during the Capitals’ three-game winning streak has been decided by three or more goals.

2. Vancouver has gone four games without a power-play goal (13 tries) and is 1-for-20 with the man advantage this season.

3. Backstrom is two goals away from passing Kevin Hatcher (149) for 13th place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Canucks 3