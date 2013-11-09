Preview: Capitals at Coyotes

Captain Alex Ovechkin watched the Washington Capitals win two games while he was sidelined with an injured shoulder and said, jokingly, “They don’t need me.” Ovechkin returned to the lineup and didn’t miss a beat, scoring three goals in victories over the New York Islanders and Minnesota as the Capitals ran their winning streak to four games entering Saturday’s matchup with the host Phoenix Coyotes. Washington has scored 17 goals during the winning stretch and leads the Eastern Conference with 53 tallies.

The Coyotes had been on a tear of their own, ripping off five consecutive victories - the last three in shootouts - until falling at Anaheim on Wednesday. Phoenix has been nearly invincible on home ice, posting a 7-0-1 record and winning its past six since an overtime defeat to the Ducks on Oct. 18. The Coyotes also possess a potent offense, but they’ll have to find a way to slow down Ovechkin and Washington’s league-best power play.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-7-0): Washington signed left wing Jason Chimera to a two-year, $4 million contract extension Friday - something that seemed unlikely after Chimera scored only three goals last season. Chimera has been held off the scoresheet for the past three games but still has five goals and six assists in 16 contests. Center Nicklas Backstrom has eight points during the winning streak and is tied with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for second in the league with 15 assists.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (11-4-2): With Washington converting on 28.1 percent of its power-play chances, Phoenix must tighten a penalty kill that has surrendered a goal with the man advantage in five consecutive games. Coyotes center Jeff Halpern spent seven seasons with the Capitals and knows what Phoenix is up against. “It’s a very basic power play that’s just executed really well,” Halpern said. ”You can draw it up on the board. You know what’s coming. It’s just how well those players execute.”

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes haven’t won seven straight at home since February 2012.

2. Ovechkin has three goals and four assists in six games versus the Coyotes.

3. Phoenix G Mike Smith is 0-6-0 with a 5.03 goals-against average against Washington.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Coyotes 2.