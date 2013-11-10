Coyotes edge Caps in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Phoenix right winger Shane Doan said power-play goals often are caused by a combination of momentum and serendipity.

Doan was the fortunate benefactor Saturday night, scoring two power-play goals -- the second tying the game with 1:46 left -- to help the Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout.

“It’s one of those things,” Doan said. “When the power play gets hot, if you get in the right spot at the right time you can get one of those power-play goals.”

Left winger Lauri Korpikoski pulled Phoenix within 3-2 only 70 seconds earlier, lunging to his right to flip the puck past Capitals goaltender Michal Neuvirth from between the circles.

“It’s been tough going for me offensively so it was good to get that one in the net,” said Korpikoski, who had not scored since Oct. 13.

Doan tied the game on a hard shot from the faceoff circle. He also had given the Coyotes an early 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:16 of the first period.

Washington spent the first two minutes of overtime on its seventh power play after Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek was called for closing his hand over the puck at the end of the third period.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Coyotes

“We had a couple of chances to get an insurance goal and we couldn’t get it done,” said Capitals coach Adam Oates. “There’s a lot of little things that go into it -- decisions, speed, letting them set up.”

Center Antoine Vermette and left winger Mikkel Boedker scored in the shootout for Phoenix.

Center Mikhail Grabovski lost control of the puck before taking a shot for the Capitals and goaltender Mike Smith stopped winger Alex Ovechkin with a leg save to secure the win, Phoenix’s fourth in five shootouts this season.

“Routine night,” said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett. “The third period, we started to skate and we started to work. We’ll take the points and try to get better next time.”

The Coyotes (12-4-2) remain unbeaten at home in regulation (8-0-1). Phoenix was playing its fourth shootout in five games.

Right winger Troy Brouwer and defenseman John Carlson scored power-play goals three minutes apart in the second period and right winger Joel Ward also scored for the Capitals (9-7-1), who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

“It takes a little wind out of your sails,” said Oates, whose team faces Colorado on Sunday.

Washington entered the game 7-0 in the shootout over the past two seasons.

Doan’s goal gave Phoenix a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but the Capitals needed just 38 seconds to tie the game 1-1 in the second period.

Defenseman Mike Green hit Brouwer behind the Coyotes defense with a long outlet pass from the Washington goal line to just outside the Phoenix zone. Brouwer skated down to the center of the right faceoff circle and beat Smith with a rising shot toward the far post at 3:38 of the period for the Capitals’ sixth power-play goal in three games.

“We just have good looks on the 5-on-4,” Brouwer said. “Guys know what to do.”

Carlson put Washington ahead at 3:38 on a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from center Marcus Johansson.

Phoenix had an opportunity to pull even during an extended power play that lasted a total of 6:07 during the middle of the period, including two separate 5-on-3 advantages totaling 53 seconds. But the Coyotes managed only three shots against Neuvirth, none with the two-man advantage.

Ward extended the Capitals’ lead to 3-1 at 16:27 with a one-timer from Smith’s right from a tight angle near the goal line.

The Coyotes themselves killed off a 71-second, 5-on-3 Washington advantage early in the third period to hold the deficit at two.

“We need to make sure we capitalize on those chances,” Carlson said. “We’ve got enough players to do that.”

NOTES: The Capitals were in Glendale for the first time since Feb. 14, 2011, and for only the fifth time since the 2001-02 season. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan has goals in three straight games, five of his past six and six of eight. ... Phoenix was without D Derek Morris, who missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Capitals C Marcus Johansson played his 200th career game. Johansson had an assist, giving him two goals and three assists in his past three games. ... Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin passed teammate C Nicklas Backstrom for the NHL lead with 13 power-play points after assisting on D John Carlson’s second-period goal. ... Coyotes G Mike Smith was called for a rare delay of game penalty when, with a delayed penalty on the Capitals pending, Smith played the puck on the Washington side of center ice while on his way to the bench.