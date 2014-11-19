Fehr, Capitals clip Coyotes in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Washington right winger Eric Fehr took only one shot Tuesday, but that was all the Capitals needed.

Fehr pushed a rebound pass Arizona goalie Mike Smith at 3:16 of overtime to lift the Capitals to 2-1 victory at Gila River Arena, ending Washington’s two-game losing streak while halting the Coyotes’ two-game winning streak.

Smith stopped a slap shot by defenseman Brooks Orpik from the left point, but Fehr found the puck in front and slid it into the right corner for his third goal of the season. Defenseman John Carlson also got an assist on the play.

“We really needed that,” Capitals goalie Braden Holtby said. “I think we played well, especially in the third period. We did a good job being patient and got rewarded for it with a great play all-around (in overtime).”

Holtby made 23 saves for the Capitals (8-7-3), only four in the third period and three in overtime.

“Both teams jammed it up in the neutral zone, so you’re going to end up with a lower-scoring game than you’ll see sometimes,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “You want to be on the positive end of those.”

Right winger Jay Beagle scored in the first period for the Capitals before Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson tied the game at 1 two minutes into the second period.

“It was a big game for us,” Beagle said. “Coach was talking before the game, play it like a playoff game and start climbing up the ladder.”

The Capitals were 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Coyotes (8-9-2) lost each of their past three home games by one goal, all in the final five minutes or overtime.

“I thought we competed hard tonight,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “There was some execution where I’d like to still see improvement. We spent too much time in our own end in the third period.”

Smith made 22 saves in his return to the lineup after being replaced by backup Devan Dubnyk in road victories over the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Dubnyk gave up one goal in the two games, including a 5-0 shutout at Vancouver on Friday.

Beagle scored on a rush at 11:11 of the first period. After a Coyotes shot missed the net and caromed off the glass, left winger Jason Chimera picked it up near the blue line and moved into the Coyotes’ end.

Trailing the play, Beagle skated into the slot and took a feed from Chimera for his second goal of the season.

“It was kind of one of those lucky plays,” Beagle said. “They missed the net and we a break on a three-on-two. When you get those type of opportunities, you try to make it count. Great pass. It is up to me to try to put it in.”

Beagle, who centers the third line, has two goals and three points in the past five games after going scoreless in his first eight games.

”I moved him up,“ Trotz said. ”I like the fact that he really has that dog-the-puck mentality. “He’s been playing real hard and getting some production.”

Ekman-Larsson’s third goal of the season came after a nifty backhand, cross-ice pass from center Sam Gagner. Ekman-Larsson found an open net two minutes into the second period.

Arizona was 0-for-4 on the power play and Washington was 0-for-3.

The Capitals went the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second period without a shot on goal and finished the period with two.

NOTES: Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (lower body injury) was a game-time scratch after participating in the morning skate Hanzal has five goals and 11 points, scoring a hat trick in a 5-0 victory at Vancouver on Friday. ... Coyotes D Brandon Gormley (lower body) and LW Rob Klinkhammer (upper body) did not play after suffering injuries in a 2-1 victory at Edmonton on Sunday. Gormley, who scored his first career goal in the first period, was placed on the injured reserve list and is expected to miss about a week, coach Dave Tippett said. ... D David Schlemko was recalled to fill Gormley’s spot and RW Lucas Lessio joined the line with C Gagner and RW Shane Doan. Gagner played his 500th game Tuesday. ... Washington had a 3-1 lead in the first meeting between the two this season Nov. 2 before allowing five consecutive goals in a 6-5 loss. Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin had one goal and three assists in that game. Ovechin did not score and took three shots Tuesday... The Capitals conclude a three-game road trip at Colorado on Thursday. The Coyotes played their only home game in a seven-game stretch Tuesday.