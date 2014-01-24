Preview: Capitals at Devils

The Washington Capitals attempt to put an end to their longest losing streak in more than three years when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. The Capitals have dropped six in a row (0-4-2) - the team’s worst stretch of futility since an eight-game slide (0-6-2) in December 2010 - to fall into seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Devils. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, the league’s leading goal scorer, is questionable with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey is coming off its best performance of the season, steamrolling visiting St. Louis 7-1 on Tuesday night for its highest offensive output since beating the New York Islanders by an identical score in April 2010. Jaromir Jagr scored for the third time in four games, tying for the team lead with 16 goals and moving within three of 700 for his career. The Devils have won six of the past seven meetings against the Capitals, including a 5-4 overtime victory at Washington on Dec. 21.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-20-8): Washington has scored a paltry seven goals during its six-game skid and faces the grim prospect of playing a second straight game without Ovechkin, who has not practiced since he was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the New York Rangers. Ovechkin has scored in three of his last four games and has 35 goals on the season, including a league-high 13 power-play tallies. “Tough to say right now,” Capitals coach Adam Oates said Thursday of Ovechkin’s availability. “We’ll have to see how he feels in the morning, if he could skate tomorrow we’d consider putting him in.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (21-19-11): New Jersey demoted one rookie (Reid Boucher) and promoted another in Joe Whitney, who will make his NHL debut against the Capitals. The 5-6 Whitney, who led Albany of the American Hockey League in goals (16) and points (36), played on a line with Jagr and center Travis Zajac during Thursday’s practice. “With everybody becoming healthy, we’ve got to try to find a left wing certainly for Travis and Jaromir,” Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “We’re going to give Joe a chance. He’s leading us in scoring in the minors. He led us last year.”

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Cory Schneider will take a 3-0-2 mark in his last five starts into Friday’s contest.

2. Washington’s power play, which led the league for most of the season, has converted on 1-of-21 chances over the past seven games.

3. The Capitals are kicking off a five-game road trip - all against conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Capitals 2