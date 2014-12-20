Preview: Capitals at Devils

The Washington Capitals attempt to extend their point streak to eight games as they conclude their three-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Washington improved to 5-0-2 since beginning the month with a one-goal loss to Vancouver by posting a 5-4 overtime triumph at Columbus on Thursday. Troy Brouwer scored the tying goal with three minutes remaining in the third period and Eric Fehr tallied 42 seconds into the extra session as the Capitals raised their record to 7-1-2 against Metropolitan Division rivals.

They face another in New Jersey, which snapped its five-game slide (0-3-2) Friday with a 3-2 shootout victory over Tampa Bay. The Devils watched a two-goal lead disappear before Patrik Elias netted the lone tally in the third round of the bonus format. New Jersey evened its record at 1-1-0 during its four-game homestand, which concludes Tuesday against Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN DC (Washington), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (15-10-6): The point streak is Washington’s longest since posting eight consecutive victories from April 2-16, 2013. The club has earned at least one point in 14 of its last 19 contests (11-5-3). Saturday’s contest begins a stretch for the Capitals during which they play three games in four nights.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-16-6): Elias scored his fourth goal of the season and second in three games. The 38-year-old Czech moved within four points of 1,000 for his career and is one assist shy of 600. Cory Schneider, who has lost three straight, is expected to make his league-leading 31st start Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Washington won two of its first three meetings with the Devils this season, including a 4-1 triumph at New Jersey on Dec. 6.

2. The Devils have scored three goals or fewer in each of their last eight games, going 2-4-2 in that span.

3. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 14 goals but has scored only two over his last nine games, with both coming on Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Devils 2