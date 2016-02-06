Preview: Capitals at Devils

It’s scary to imagine that Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby - the best players on the NHL’s top team - might be even better when the Washington Capitals visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Both admitted to being a bit rusty after Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders in their first regular-season game in more than a week, but that didn’t prevent Ovechkin from scoring the game-winner and Holtby - the Vezina Trophy favorite - from making 24 saves.

Washington coach Barry Trotz opted not to play Holtby in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Florida after he competed in the All-Star Game on Sunday while Ovechkin was suspended for missing the All-Star Game because of a lower-body injury. ”The first (period) felt like it was the first day after summer,‘’ Holtby told reporters, while Ovechkin said: “Practicing is one thing, but when you’re playing, it’s a totally different thing, a different level. It was a little bit hard, but at the end, I just kept rolling and we did our job.” The Capitals lead the Metropolitan Division by 15 points over the New York Rangers and the NHL’s most prolific team is also a league-best 17-5-2 on the road. New Jersey is tied for third in the Metropolitan with the Islanders - but have played three more games than New York - while among eight teams ranging from 52-58 points fighting for three playoff spots in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race through Thursday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CSN DC (Washington), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (36-9-4): Andre Burakovsky has scored in four straight games (five goals) and has nine this season - matching his total from his rookie season of 2014-15 and prompting Trotz to tell reporters: ”I think when you’ve got confidence, you want the puck and the puck wants you.” Ovechkin has plenty of support as six teammates range from 13 to 17 goals including two of the premier playmakers in the NHL in Evgeny Kuznetsov (team-best 51 points), who was third in the league in assists with 36 entering Friday, and Nicklas Backstrom (31 assists, 48 points). Trotz said Holtby (31-5-3, .928 save percentage, 2.07 goals-against average), who has lost once in regulation since Nov. 10 and is 23-1-3 since, will also start Sunday versus Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (26-20-6): New Jersey is 5-1-1 in its last seven games after Thursday’s 3-2 shootout loss in Toronto as it continues to surprise many by remaining in the postseason picture. The Devils are receiving solid goaltending from Cory Schneider (23-15-5, .929, 2.03), who has won five of his last six games but did not play against Toronto after defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday. Michael Cammalleri, who has a club-most 24 assists and shares the team lead in points with Lee Stempniak at 38, will miss his third straight game because of a hand injury.

OVERTIME

1. Washington leads the NHL at 3.29 goals per game and is one of two teams averaging better than three (Dallas 3.25) while New Jersey averages the second-fewest at 2.25.

2. The Capitals boast the league’s best power play at 25 percent, but hasn’t scored in three games (0-for-12).

3. Washington has won four straight meetings, including 5-3 on Oct. 10 in the first of four encounters this season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Devils 2