Preview: Capitals at Devils

With the Metropolitan Division title and the top seed in the Eastern Conference under wraps, the Washington Capitals will have an opportunity to set a franchise record on Friday, when they visit the New Jersey Devils. Washington snapped a three-game road skid (0-2-1) with a 4-2 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday, notching the team’s 24th win of the season away from home to match the club-best total set in 2009-10.

“There is something about going out on the road and having that road warrior mentality everybody talks about,” Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen told Monumental Sports Network. The Capitals claimed all three previous meetings with the Devils this season, including a 3-2 shootout victory at Prudential Center on Feb. 6. While Washington has punched its ticket to the postseason, New Jersey is fighting the odds to do the same as it posted its fifth win in seven contests with a 3-0 triumph over red-hot Pittsburgh on Thursday. Kyle Palmieri recorded his second two-goal performance in three outings and extended his point streak to four games (four goals, three assists) in that contest as the Devils are six points behind Philadelphia for the second wild-card spot in the East.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN-DC (Washington), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (52-15-5): Although T.J. Oshie sealed Tuesday’s win with his career-high 23rd goal, the 2014 United States Olympic hero has been under the weather of late and missed Thursday’s practice as a result. “Just a flu bug, I think,” coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post of Oshie, who is not expected to make the short trek to the Garden State and likely will miss his first game of the season. Oshie, instead, will remain in the Washington area and rest up for Saturday’s contest against his former team (St. Louis).

ABOUT THE DEVILS (36-31-7): While Palmieri increased his career-high goal total to 29, Adam Henrique is right on his heels as he netted his fourth in as many games and 27th of the season versus the Penguins. The 26-year-old Henrique also tallied in New Jersey’s 5-3 setback against Washington on Oct. 10 as well as the shootout loss on Feb. 6. Fellow forward Reid Boucher, who extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists) on Thursday by setting up a pair of tallies, registered a goal and two assists in a 4-3 loss to Washington on Feb. 20.

OVERTIME

1. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin collected a goal and an assist in two of the three meetings with New Jersey this season.

2. Devils G Scott Wedgewood has stopped 66-of-67 shots in his only two NHL starts, although Keith Kinkaid may get the nod on Friday for the latter half of the back-to-back set.

3. Washington D John Carlson could make his return from a 13-game absence due to a lower-body injury on Friday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Devils 2