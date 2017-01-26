Preview: Capitals at Devils

The Washington Capitals have surged to the top of the NHL standings but will look to rebound from their first regulation defeat in 14 games when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night in their final matchup before the All-Star break. Washington had its 14-game point streak (12-0-2) snapped in a 3-0 loss at Ottawa on Tuesday.

"We had a pretty good run so we'll have to start a new one," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said following his team's first regulation defeat since Dec. 27. Washington's point streak started with a home-and-home against the Devils -- the Capitals lost in a shootout 3-2 at home before rolling to a 6-2 victory at New Jersey on New Year's Eve. New Jersey is in a three-way tie for last place in the Metropolitan Division, 21 points behind first-place Washington. The Devils need to find a way to solve their struggles at home, dropping their fifth in a row at Prudential Center in Tuesday's 3-1 setback to Los Angeles.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (32-10-6): Tuesday's matchup was the fourth in six games -- three on the road -- for Washington and Trotz acknowledged his team “didn’t have a lot of juice” in the loss to the Senators. Captain Alex Ovechkin had an eight-game point streak snapped, a span in which he collected nine assists to match last season's total of 21. “I think he just draws so many people to him, and he has so many weapons," forward T.J. Oshie said. "He’s doing a great job. If he’s not scoring, he’s impacting the game a different way.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-20-9): Forward Beau Bennett, in his first season with New Jersey, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, opening a roster spot that was filled when the Devils claimed forward Stefan Noesen off waivers from Anaheim. A first-round draft pick of Ottawa in 2011, Noesen scored twice in 12 games with the Ducks and will be plugged into the lineup. "He’s fast, he’s got some size, he can play left or right wing," coach John Hynes said. "We’ll give him an opportunity and see if he can help our team out.”

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin had 20 goals and 45 points in 23 games versus New Jersey.

2. Hynes did not name a starter for Thursday as backup G Keith Kinkaid turned aside all 13 shots after Cory Schneider was yanked Tuesday.

3. Capitals G Braden Holtby is 10-3-2 with a 1.91 goals-against average versus New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Devils 2