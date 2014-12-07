Carlson energizes Capitals in 4-1 win

NEWARK, N.J. -- Washington coach Barry Trotz had a theory on why Capitals defenseman John Carlson played such a big role in a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Carlson, a New Jersey native, contributed an assist, took three shots and blocked four while playing in his 322nd consecutive game for Washington (12-10-4).

”I was happy for John (Carlson),“ Trotz said. ”He’s done a really good job offensively. He’s getting better in his detail.

“I know his aunt and uncle had practically the whole team over last night. They fueled him up right and he obviously had a big game.”

The Capitals needed Carlson’s energy. Left winger Alex Ovechkin, the league leader in shots with 112, registered just one shot for only the third time this season. His only shot came with less than eight minutes to play.

”Obviously, he (Ovechkin) gets a lot of attention,“ Trotz said. ”The Devils are known for their checking. I think (Devils defenseman Andy) Greene must have been out there against him every shift. He’s a really underrated defenseman, but the puck’s not really bouncing now for Ovi.

“If it gets on his stick, it’s bouncing off. Passes aren’t landing flat on his stick. It can be frustrating because Ovi wants to feel the puck and he’s not feeling it right now.”

Washington received goals from center Brooks Laich (an empty-netter late in the game), center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right winger Jay Beagle and defenseman Karl Anzer. Beagle and Kuznetsov each registered four shots on goal.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made 33 saves.

Center Patrik Elias scored for New Jersey (10-13-4) and goalie Cory Schneider had 25 saves.

Washington snapped a 1-1 tie with two second-period goals.

Kuznetsov skated freely around the right circle, holding the puck before he sent a wrist shot over Schneider’s left shoulder for a 3-1 lead. The power play goal at 12:40 was Kuznetsov’s third of the season and second on the man-advantage.

The Capitals rank second in the league in power-play percentage goals at .285.

Washington took a 2-1 lead on some fancy skating from Beagle.

The 29-year-old forward received a long breakout pass from Carlson, skated down the right wing, then cut across the goal-mouth and put the puck on his backhand, dekeing Schneider for his fourth goal of the season at 9:15. Beagle scored for the second straight game and matched his total from last season.

“Obviously, I have a lot of friends and family here and it’s nice to see them, but at the end of the night it’s just another hockey game,” said Carlson, who grew up in Colonia, just 30 minutes from Prudential Arena.

”We managed the lines and we didn’t turn the puck over. We were a lot more balanced. In some of the games we were losing, it’s one thing or the other, real tight in certain areas and loose in others.

“We did a good job of spreading it out the whole way. That brings us a little more consistency and brings everyone into the game, probably gets more rhythm and people can be more effective that way.”

Alzner gave Washington a 1-0 edge with his first goal of the season and just the eighth in his seven-year career. He accepted a pass from behind the net from right winger Tom Wilson and skimmed a shot past Schneider from the left circle at 3:47.

New Jersey tied it 1-1 when left winger Dainius Zubrus skated the length of the ice, put a move on Alzner at the right blue line, then accelerated toward the net where he sent a backhander in midair that Elias tipped in for his third goal of the season at 6:10.

Elias needs four goals to reach 400 for his career.

The Devils are 3-4-3 at home.

“If we don’t have a great home record, we’re not getting into the playoffs,” Devils coach Pete DeBoer said.

NOTES: Washington D John Carlson tied Kelly Miller for second place on the franchise’s consecutive games played list. They each have skated in 322 straight games. Bob Carpenter holds the Washington record with 422 games from 1981 to 1986. ... C Scott Gomez skated in his first home game since returning to New Jersey on Dec. 1. Gomez last played for the Devils in 2007. He ranks sixth in team history with 450 points. Gomez had one shot and three giveaways in 17 minutes. ... C Evgeny Kuznetsov was back in the lineup for Washington after being a healthy scratch in the 2-1 win against Carolina on Thursday. Kuznetsov replaced 19-year-old rookie C Andre Burakovsky. ... New Jersey waived F Damien Brunner, who accumulated seven points in 17 games. ... Devils RW Jaromir Jagr returned to the ice after missing Thursday’s 5-3 win over Toronto with the flu. He took three shots in 19 minutes. Jagr skated in his 1,499th game, tying him with Mike Madano for 15th place on the NHL’s career list for games played. ... New Jersey played its 10th home game of the season, the fewest in the league.