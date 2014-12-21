Backstrom leads Capitals past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nicklas Backstrom knows that he’s been on a bit of a scoring tear for the Washington Capitals, but the veteran center knows that things can turn around in a hurry in the NHL.

“We came out hard in the second period and all of a sudden, we started to get some chances,” said Backstrom, who had two goals and an assist in the Capitals’ 4-0 whitewash of the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at the Prudential Center.

“We’re working better together and using the game better,” said Backstrom, who now has five goals and four assists in the last six games, all wins for the Capitals (16-10-6). “We have created opportunities off that. The last couple of games, we’re relaxing a little and not waiting for the power play to get us going. We’re working better and that’s the big difference.”

Another big difference was the play of goaltender Braden Holtby, who stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season, the 13th of his career and his 14th win of the season.

“I think we did a pretty good job of clearing it from out front,” said Holtby, who beat the Devils for the third time in four games this season. “I didn’t have to deal with many second opportunities. I give credit to my defensemen for that. They kept them away.”

The Capitals extended their unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2).

“I think we’re doing what we’ve wanted to do all season, but we’re now finding a way to do it consistently,” Holtby said. “We’re using our speed and size to our advantage. There aren’t a lot of teams who can match up with us there. We now know it’s our strength.”

Another Capital strength is the play of superstar Alex Ovechkin, who was brilliant skating up and down the ice all night, hit the post on two earlier opportunities, then scored his 15th goal of the season with a brilliant, diving goal.

Ovechkin scored Washington’s third goal of the night at 7:16 of the third period with perhaps the most amazing goal he has scored this season. The talented right winger went through two defensemen with a rush, then secured the puck as he dove to his right and scored his 15th goal of the season.

Ovechkin downplayed the goal after the game.

“I was just making a move,” Ovechkin said. “It was a good play. I was frustrated early on with our first shift and was frustrated that the puck wasn’t going in. I was glad to get the one there. We knew it was going to be a big game for us. We need to have this kind of game on the road and need to keep it going.”

Backstrom’s second goal of the game was an empty net score on a backhand with 2:07 remaining.

Cory Schneider stopped 17 shots in vain as New Jersey (12-17-6) lost for the 11th time in its last 14 games. They have not won consecutive games since Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, the second one a 1-0 win over Washington.

“If you are going to move up in the standings, you have to go on a run,” Schneider said. “Every team seems to do it or has a streak where it gets them in the mix. It almost seems like for the last season and a half, we’ve had trouble stringing together a hot streak. Again, we can talk about it all we want, but we just have to go out and do it.”

After Schneider made three saves during an early power play, the Capitals drew first blood in the opening minutes of the second period.

Backstrom made a brilliant play up the ice, then found defenseman Mike Green, who fired a slap shot with Capitals right winger Troy Brouwer screening Schneider in front. Green’s shot found the top right corner of the net, a shot that Schneider never saw and the Caps had a 1-0 lead at the 3:08 mark of the second on Green’s fourth goal and first since Oct. 22.

“I don’t think he (Backstrom) even saw me on the play,” Green said. “He might have just heard me. But he made a great pass and I was able to get it. It feels good to contribute. It’s been a while, so it’s good to get one again.”

The Capitals pushed the lead to 2-0 off some great work from Backstrom, who first cleared the puck from in front of the goal during a Devils’ flurry, then skated back to receive a back pass from Jay Beagle to blast a wrist shot past Schneider for his ninth goal of the season with three minutes left in the period.

Ovechkin was later awarded a penalty shot when Devils defenseman Marek Zidlicky took him down on a breakaway, but Schneider stopped the attempt with a pad save.

“He was flying tonight,” Schneider said of Ovechkin, still marveling at Ovechkin’s goal. “That was the best I have seen him play against us. You can see why he is such a dangerous player. He made a great move. Again, I stayed with him pretty well. I thought I had him but he was able to elevate in tight like that and finish it off.”

NOTES: New Jersey LW Mike Cammalleri was placed on the injured list with a lower body injury, retroactive to Dec. 13 and missed his fourth game with the injury. ... The Devils also recalled D Adam Larsson from Albany, where he was sent for conditioning after missing eight games with the mumps. Although he was in attendance for the game, Larsson did not play Saturday ... The Devils also recalled RW Mike Sislo from Albany to replace Cammalleri. Sislo had no goals and one assist in eight games with New Jersey earlier this season ... Devils C Patrik Elias remained stuck on 397 career goals after scoring one Friday night. Elias needs three goals for 400 and one assist for 600 in his 17-year NHL career, all with New Jersey. ... The Capitals’ eight-game unbeaten streak is the team’s longest since a 10-game streak in March-April 2013. ... Washington G Holtby entered Saturday’s game with a 3-1 career record against New Jersey and a 1.00 goals against average. Capitals RW Ovechkin has tallied 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 36 career games against the Devils.