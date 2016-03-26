Capitals edge Devils in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- The theme which emanated from opposite corners of the Prudential Center was emblematic of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Postgame words matched the play on the ice, as did the emotions on both sides before and afterward. At its very core, what transpired Friday night was a Stanley Cup Playoff game, even if the regular season is in its final weeks.

“You just lay it all out there and see where you’re at afterwards,” said John Carlson, moments after he scored with 2:43 left in overtime to lead the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

“I almost didn’t shoot it,” Carlson said. “I just decided to shoot it. I didn’t know it went in at first.”

Braden Holtby made 22 saves as Washington improved to 53-15-5. Holtby became Washington’s single-season leader in wins by a goalie with 45, and is three wins from tying legendary New Jersey netminder Martin Brodeur for the most wins in a single season. Brodeur set the record of 48 in the 2006-07 season.

Holtby’s shutout was the third of the season, and the 23rd in his career.

With the win, the Capitals swept the Devils in a regular season series for the first time in franchise history.

Despite receiving 25 saves from Scott Wedgewood in his third NHL game, New Jersey fell to 36-31-8.

The Devils trail Pittsburgh by eight points for the third Metropolitan Division playoff spot. They are seven points behind the New York Islanders for the first Eastern Conference wild card position, and are five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card slot.

“It’s the wins and the points (at this time of year),” Kyle Palmieri said. “It’s tough to get points this time of year.”

The game was a decidedly conservative affair. Neither team scored until Carlson’s game-winner.

Prior to Carlson’s seventh of the season, much of the offensive attempts were perimeter shots as the middle of the ice was unnavigable.

“It was,” Adam Henrique said, when asked if the tight-checking nature of the game was reminiscent of the playoffs. “(It‘s) been like that the last, little while.”

Washington outshot New Jersey 26-22 for the game.

Despite outshooting New Jersey 10-4 in the opening 20 minutes, the Capitals and Devils went into the first intermission in a scoreless deadlock. The game slowed significantly in the second period, as the teams combined for 15 shots -- nine for the Capitals and six for New Jersey. At the second intermission, Washington had a 19-10 advantage in shots.

”We didn’t give them very much,“ Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. ”I thought we just managed; we were patient.

“I liked the way we managed the game.”

Much of the game was contested at even strength. Washington finished 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Devils were 0-for-3. New Jersey recorded seven of its 21 shots on the power play, the Capitals had a lone shot on their man advantage.

The best opportunity either team had in the first 40 minutes was Capitals forward Jay Beagle’s shot which rang off the far post in the first period. Late in the third period, the Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov dangled through the slot, but his wrist shot was fired wide of the net.

Neither Wedgewood nor Holtby had to work especially hard in nets.

“We’ve done a great job with game plans,” said Wedgewood, 23, who limited Pittsburgh and Washington to one goal in 123:43 in a little more than 24 hours. “If I can see the puck, most likely I can stop it.”

Moments before Carlson’s game-winner, Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt had a breakaway opportunity but missed high.

NOTES: Washington has now won the last seven meetings with New Jersey by a 23-11 margin. ... Washington D John Carlson returned to the lineup after missing 25 games with a lower-body injury. Carlson had previously missed 12 games earlier this season with the undisclosed injury, which ended his ironman streak at 412 games. ... The Capitals scratched D Taylor Chorney, D Mike Weber and C Michael Latta. ... Washington RW T.J. Oshie did not play because of the flu. ... New Jersey G Cory Schneider missed his ninth straight game with a Grade 1 sprain of the right medial collateral ligament. ... D Jon Merrill, D David Schlemko, D Seth Helgeson, C Jacob Josefson and C Tyler Kennedy were scratched by the Devils. ... New Jersey D Andy Greene played in his 303rd straight game dating to March 6, 2012 -- the second longest streak in team history. ... Washington D Karl Alzner played in his 500th NHL game.