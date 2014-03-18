Preview: Capitals at Ducks

The Washington Capitals and their red-hot power play begin a crucial three-game road trip against the California teams by visiting the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The Capitals, who are two points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, are 8-for-17 with the man advantage in their last seven games, but only 3-4-0 during that span. Captain Alex Ovechkin leads the NHL with 45 goals, but has only two during this stretch - both among his league-best 19 on the power play.

Anaheim suddenly has company at the top of the Pacific Division, but has responded like it does not appreciate the unwelcome guest. The Ducks, tied with red-hot San Jose, are coming off back-to-back road victories over Colorado and Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday. The Capitals have also won two straight, including a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Sunday, but Ovechkin was a minus-2, and is minus-31 this season - second-worst in the NHL to Edmonton’s Nail Yakupov (minus-33).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN-DC (Washington), FSN Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (32-27-10): While Ovechkin recorded one shot, third-liners Joel Ward and Jason Chimera stepped up with goals - with Ward reaching 20 for the first time in his career. “I’ve counted on Wardo and Chimmer all year long,” Capitals coach Adam Oates told reporters. “They play together - penalty kill, power play. Big bodies that we count on for a lot of minutes. It’s good to see them get rewarded because you don’t get a lot of accolades based on that. You know, doing grunt work.” Center Brooks Laich did not make the trip because of a lingering groin problem while defenseman John Erskine has missed six straight games (undisclosed).

ABOUT THE DUCKS (45-16-7): Stephane Robidas, acquired at the trade deadline earlier this month from Dallas, could be ready to make his Anaheim debut as he is nearly recovered from a broken leg suffered Nov. 29. Fellow defenseman Cam Fowler suffered a lower-body injury and left the Colorado game before missing Saturday’s contest, and is questionable to play. Corey Perry is second to Ovechkin with 36 goals, but leads the NHL with 29 even-strength tallies while linemate Ryan Getzlaf has 29 goals - and his 73 points are tied with Toronto’s Phil Kessel and second only to Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby’s 88.

OVERTIME

1. Washington has the No. 2 power play in the NHL at 23.7 percent, trailing only Pittsburgh (24.3).

2. Anaheim, which has one game in hand on San Jose, is 4-6-2 at home since a 20-0-2 start at Honda Center.

3. The Ducks defeated the Capitals 3-2 on Dec. 23 on D Hampus Lindholm’s goal with 5:36 remaining.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Capitals 2