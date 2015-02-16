Ovechkin scores twice to lift Capitals over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks returned from a five-game road trip, but it was Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin who found himself at home Sunday.

The Capitals beat the Ducks 5-3 as Ovechkin scored two goals and added two assists, bringing his total to 14 points in five career games at Honda Center.

“Everybody knows who he is and how he plays. When he’s on, he’s hard to stop and when you give him two goals early, he’s going to feel it for the rest of game,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau, who coached Ovechkin for the better part of five seasons in Washington.

Left winger Andre Burakovsky also scored twice for Washington (30-17-10), and left winger Marcus Johansson netted a goal.

Left winger Andrew Cogliano contributed two goals and right winger Corey Perry scored once for Anaheim (35-15-7).

Both teams went with their second options in net. Washington’s Justin Peters earned the win by stopping 30 of 33 shots, while Anaheim’s John Gibson turned aside 23 of 28 bids.

“I think that was a huge game for (Peters). On the first shift they scored right away, so we had to bounce back,” Ovechkin said.

Just 3:27 into the second period, Washington broke a 2-2 tie and moved in front for good. A sloppy line change left Johansson and right winger Joel Ward on a two-on-zero break. Johansson finished the play himself with a wrist shot for his 14th goal of the season.

The Capitals extended their advantage at 9:04 as Ovechkin drew two defenders on the rush before dishing the puck to an uncovered Burakovsky, who wristed in his eighth goal this season.

“Obviously, he is a skilled guy. Of course he doesn’t have that kind of experience yet, but he’s going to be one of our leaders,” Ovechkin said of the 20-year-old rookie Burakovsky.

Cogliano halved Washington’s lead 12:13 into the second stanza. Right winger Jakob Silfverberg collected a shot off the end boards and threaded the puck through the crease for a Cogliano tap-in. It was Cogliano’s eighth goal of the season and second of the game.

The Ducks would draw no closer, and, fittingly, Ovechkin sealed the victory for the Capitals. He picked defenseman Clayton Stoner’s pocket and pushed the puck through three zones, ultimately finding Burakovsky open for his second goal of the game and his ninth of the campaign with 10:18 left to play.

“It was a really important goal, we were just up by one and they were putting pressure on us,” Burakovsky said.

The Ducks darted out to a 1-0 lead 66 seconds into the game when Cogliano swept in a rebound generated by defenseman Francois Beauchemin’s slap shot. It was Cogliano’s seventh goal of 2014-15.

It took the Capitals a mere 16 seconds to knot the score. Center Nicklas Backstrom won an offensive-zone faceoff cleanly to Ovechkin, who played the puck off his skate and onto his forehand for a slap-shot goal.

Anaheim’s top scorer, Perry, regained the edge for his team 5:33 into the first period. He received the puck from left winger Devante Smith-Pelly in the right slot, then fired a wrist shot against the grain and past Peters on the stick side. The goal was the 24th of Perry’s campaign.

Ovechkin struck again, tying the game and taking the league lead in goals with his 36th on a power play 10:26 into the game. He wound and fired another slap shot past Gibson on the far side.

The Capitals’ captain Ovechkin has now scored his team’s first two goals in five of their last 14 contests.

“He’s been really good this season and lately his shot is incredible,” Burakovsky said. “When he plays good, the team plays good.”

NOTES: Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey (upper body) and D Sami Vatanen (lower body) each sustained injuries in the first period and did not return. ... Ducks G Frederik Andersen missed his third consecutive game after sustaining a neck injury against Tampa Bay on Feb. 8. John Gibson got his second straight start in Andersen’s stead. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) missed practice Saturday but played Sunday. ... The Capitals were without D Nate Schmidt (scapular fracture), D Dmitry Orlov (wrist) and D John Erskine (neck surgery). Schmidt has been out since Jan. 8, while neither Orlov nor Erskine has competed this season. ... Washington LW Andre Burakovsky was reinserted into the lineup in place of LW Aaron Volpatti.