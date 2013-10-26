Preview: Capitals at Flames

The Calgary Flames return home from a disappointing road trip to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Calgary lost four of the five games on its trek, winning only in Los Angeles on Monday. After opening the season with at least four goals in each of their first three games, the Flames have failed to reach the four-goal plateau over their last seven contests.

Washington enters the matchup having scored four goals in each contest during its three-game winning streak. Captain Alex Ovechkin has been a major offensive force, registering four goals and two assists during the run. The reigning Hart Trophy winner set the tone in Thursday’s 4-1 victory at Edmonton by opening the scoring with his league-leading 10th goal.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (5-5-0): Ovechkin has been kept off the scoresheet only twice in 10 games this season. He has notched two goals and an assist on two occasions, one being in a 5-4 shootout victory over Calgary on Oct. 3. Ovechkin has scored 32 goals in his last 21 regular-season games and has tallied eight times in seven career meetings with the Flames.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-4-2): After failing to get on the scoresheet only once over his first eight NHL games, 19-year-old rookie Sean Monahan has been held without a point in each of his last two contests. Center Jiri Hudler had his season-opening nine-game point streak snapped in Thursday’s 5-1 loss at Dallas. Captain Mark Giordano has missed two straight contests with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Capitals have won the first two contests on their five-game road trip.

2. Calgary was outscored 20-11 on its five-game trek.

3. Washington has not visited the Flames since posting a 7-2 victory on Oct. 30, 2010.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Flames 2